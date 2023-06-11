Four people hospitalised following serious road traffic collision in Co Kildare
The incident occurred on the Sallins By-Pass, Castlesize, Sallins, late last night at approximately 11.15pm
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Co Kildare.
The incident occurred on the Sallins By-Pass, Castlesize, Sallins, late last night at approximately 11.15pm.
Two men, aged in their mid 40s and mid 70s in one vehicle, were removed from the scene and brought to the Mater University Hospital in Dublin where they remain in a critical condition.
A male and female in the second vehicle, both aged in their late 20s, were removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital and remain in serious but stable condition.
The road is currently closed, and local diversions are in place.
Garda Forensic Collision investigators are conducting an examination of the scene at present.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the Sallins By-Pass between 11pm and 11.30pm with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
Anyone with any information can contact Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Man questioned over Chloe Mitchell disappearance seen burning items outside home
chart topper | Harry Styles wows Slane Castle fans with glittering performance - in pictures
EXCLUSIVE | Mob boss Liam Byrne faces new assets seizure after building up portfolio of clubs & houses
Tragedy | Young Irish man (22) found dead in French port
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
critical condition | Four people hospitalised following serious road traffic collision in Co Kildare
Watch | Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot in promotional gimmick gone wrong
'deception' | Gardaí arrest man (60s) in Co Mayo as part of €1.2 million investment fraud probe
LATEST | Ian Bailey says he has yet to be contacted by gardaí in Sophie cold case review
Fox news | Former Miss Sunday World Laura Fox ‘shocked’ to nab Ireland’s Fittest Family job