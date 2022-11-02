Four in ten women with suspected breast cancer face delays despite ‘urgent’ referral

Patients with suspected lung cancer – who should be examined within 10 days – were also facing waits

Four in 10 women referred urgently to a HSE rapid access clinic to find out if they have breast cancer were not seen as early as they should have been.

Figures show around 40pc of the women deemed urgent and sent by their GP to be checked out were not seen within the recommended two weeks.

The figures for the first three months of the year come against a background of growing concern about delayed diagnosis of cancer as a hangover from the Covid pandemic.

Targets for other rapid access clinics were also not met.

Patients with suspected lung cancer – who should be examined within 10 days – were also facing waits.

More than one in 10 of these patients had not received an appointment in that timeframe.

There were 991 first-time attendances at rapid access lung cancer clinics in the first quarter of the year.

Men who are sent by their GPs with possible symptoms of prostate cancer should undergo specialist assessment within 20 days.

However, three in 10 of these men waited longer for an examination to determine if they had the cancer.

Professor Seamus O’Reilly, consultant medical oncologist in Cork University Hospital said GP referrals to the clinics from January to August in 2022 were up by around 52pc compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Asked about the failure of the HSE clinics to meet targets for patients to be seen he said: “Ideally we would hope to meet these key performance indicators.

“Delays can affect outcome.”

Prof O’Reilly has highlighted the serious disruption to cancer services during the pandemic.

He added that the delays “also increase patient anxiety and magnify distress”.

The figures show varying levels of performance among hospitals.

Beaumont Hospital, St James’s Hospital, both in Dublin, and University Hospital Waterford exceeding targets.

However, some hospitals were deemed outliers including Cork University Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Galway University Hospital which fell far below the waiting-time metric.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín was told the clinics diagnosed 3,431 cancers from January to July – 95.6pc of the 2019 figure.

The first-quarter snapshot performance figures come in the wake of the on-off Covid lockdowns, stay-at-home advice and fear of infection among patients.

The National Cancer Control programme established rapid access clinics for suspected breast, lung and prostate cancers. These cancers now account for around 42pc of all new cases of the disease diagnosed annually.

The clinics are operating from the eight designated cancer centres and one additional breast satellite centre.

Not all breast, lung and prostate cancers are diagnosed through the clinics.

While it is estimated almost all symptomatic patients attending public hospitals – and subsequently diagnosed with breast cancer – are diagnosed via the symptomatic breast disease clinics, only about half of all lung cancers and a third of prostate cancers are diagnosed through the rapid access route.

The total number of patients seen across all clinics in 2020 fell to 44,233 which is 88pc of the 2019 figure of 50,249.