Four crashes on M7 as heavy rain and strong winds from storm Betty cause chaos

Members of the public brave the bad weather in Dublin's city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Waves crash against the sea wall in Tramore, Co Waterford, as Storm Betty brings strong winds and rain as well as flooding across Ireland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Members of the Coast Guard inspect the damage to a boat after it broke free from its berth and crashed into the harbour during Storm Betty in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Storm Betty took hold across the country on Friday night, bringing severe gusts and the risk of flooding, structural damage and power outages as Met Éireann issued two separate Status Orange weather warnings.

The Status Orange wind and rain warnings covered much of the south of the country, with counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kerry affected.

They were hit by “severe” gusts of up to 130kmh, along with heavy rain while the Orange rain warning was in effect until 1am on Saturday morning, while the wind warning will last until 3am on Saturday morning.

Met Éireann says the potential impacts of the storm include: structural damage due to high winds, falling trees, travel disruption, power outages, localised flooding, particularly along the coast and wave overtopping.

Spot flooding already hit the south of the country on Friday night as some roads in Carrigaline and Clonakilty, Co Cork, are flooded. There were also reports of thunder and lighting in parts.

High winds and wave overtopping have also caused serious damage to a boat at Dungarvan Harbour, Co Waterford.

"Late Friday evening and night, Storm Betty will bring south to southwest gales with severe gusts of up to 130 kmh. Spells of heavy rain and possible coastal flooding.

"Heavy rain with thundery downpours on Friday and Friday night and combined with very strong winds on coasts at times,” Met Éireann said.

Separately, a Status Yellow rain warning has been issued for the entire country that will be valid until 6am on Saturday.

Another Status Yellow rain and wind warning will come into effect for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Connacht at 6am on Saturday and last until noon.

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of spot flooding and difficult travelling conditions. It said there could potentially be “wave overtopping on eastern facing coasts”.

Gardaí have asked all motorists to exercise caution when driving in these conditions as there are reports of substantial surface water on roads across areas in the south of the country.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) have been liaising with Met Éireann regarding Storm Betty and a Met Éireann briefing was held on Friday.

All Local Authority severe weather assessment teams, Government Departments and agencies attended this meeting to prepare for the arrival of Storm Betty.

“Met Éireann’s current forecasts indicate that Storm Betty will move across the country during Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, moving Southwest to Northeast across the country, potentially bringing strong winds, rain and the threat of coastal, pluvial and fluvial flooding.

“Storm Betty is forecast to bring high winds, particularly across the Southern areas. Rainfall levels of 40mm could be experienced across the country with the potential for over 60mm in some areas. This is a dynamic storm system, intensified by the Jet Stream leading to some uncertainty as to the potential track and intensity of Storm Betty.

Local Authorities, who are the lead agency for the response to severe weather events have activated their Crisis Management Teams and Local Coordination Groups in preparation for the arrival of Storm Betty. Relevant Departments and Agencies also are preparing to support local authorities responding to Storm Betty,” the NDFEM said.

In areas affected it is likely there will be: High seas; the public are advised to stay away from coastal areas during this period. The Irish Coast Guard are appealing to people to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

“Very strong winds are predicted which will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g., cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris as trees are in full leaf.

“There is a potential for tidal flooding in coastal areas, especially in Southern and Eastern counties. In addition to this, the storm may also bring localised heavy showers, which in turn may lead to surface flooding in urban locations.

“People should be extra vigilant and aware of the risk potentially posed by trees in high wind events. The most widespread and potentially dangerous consequence of high wind is the risk of trees breaking/falling, possibly bringing down live power lines, posing a danger to motorists and pedestrians in the vicinity,” the NDFEM said.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads, as Met Éireann issued orange and yellow weather warnings for gales and gusts of up to 130 km/h.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

For motorists, in areas affected by orange weather warnings, the RSA advised “please consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.”

This comes as Ireland’s hopes of an Indian summer from mid-September have been boosted, but the country will first have to endure several weeks of unsettled weather including seven successive days of rainfall.

After the disappointing washout weather of last month, August is not much better, with spells of glorious sunshine disrupted by successive days of heavy rainfall.

Hospitality operators say the weather has had a devastating impact on business during the summer season, with beach-based holidays particularly badly hit.

Ireland faces seven successive days of rainfall from next Friday, August 25. That ruins any hopes schoolchildren had of some late-summer sun before returning to the classroom.

However, it’s not all bad news. Met Éireann’s long-range forecast has indicated that, from mid September until late October, Ireland is likely to see above-average temperatures.

“The signal from the C3S seasonal models for Ireland during the September-October-November period is for above-average temperatures to continue with near-average rainfall overall,” a spokesperson said.

“Above-average temperatures are very likely for Ireland for the period, though the likelihood decreases as the period progresses. Mean temperatures are expected to be between 0.5C and 1C above average nationwide for most of the period, but will decrease to between 0.2C and 0.5C above average in November.

“Many [forecast] models have a slight signal for below-average rainfall in September with the potential for higher-than-average rainfall increasing marginally in October and November.

“The sea-surface temperatures around Irish coasts and over the Atlantic are expected to continue above average during the period, trending 0.5C to 2C degrees higher than normal.”

AccuWeather, which specialises in long-range forecasts, indicates there will be 10 successive days without rain in September. Temperatures will hover close to 19C, with the best of the conditions expected from September 11.

Fourteen days of cloudy sunshine are forecast from October 2, though temperatures won’t rise above 16C. Until then, Ireland will face some unsettled weather.

Met Éireann’s Siobhan Ryan said this weekend would bring a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of which could be quite heavy.

She stated that tomorrow morning will bring rainfall and misty conditions. Drivers are urged to take care because there is a risk of spot flooding.

“The weekend will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some heavy closer to the Atlantic,” she said.

“It will be warm in any sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry and with highest temperatures of 18C to 23C.

“Monday will see a mix of clouds and sunny spells with passing heavy showers and highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.”