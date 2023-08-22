Former Unionist MEP criticises BBC NI for reporting Ironman deaths in Cork

“Perhaps you could tweet your condolences to the families rather than exploiting a tragedy to score petty political points.”

The outspoken former Ulster Unionist MEP Lord John Kilclooney has criticised BBC Northern Ireland for prioritising a report about the deaths of two men in the Ironman competition in Cork.

In a message on his ‘X’, formerly Twitter account, the 85-year-old wrote: “No 1 item on BBC NI News is Ironman Competition in Cork- is it in NI? Says it all of those who now control BBC NI.”

The tweet attracted some comments from followers who pointed out that Baron Kilclooney appears to have missed the point that two men had tragically died in the incident.

One reads: “One of the deceased was a UK citizen, the other a Canadian, it (is) an international news story concerning an international sporting event.

“Perhaps you could tweet your condolences to the families rather than exploiting a tragedy to score petty political points.”

Another person pointed out: “You do realise a lot (of) people from Northern Ireland would have competed in it?” while another simply stormed: “Two people lost their lives ya big heap.”

A another response suggested the Baron was incorrect: “No it wasn't, John. No 1 item was the data breaches No 2 was casement park, Ironman was No 3, you OK?”

John Taylor, Baron Kilclooney, has a long history of making gaffes and jibes and has never been known for his subtlety, as independent.ie reported recently.

There was some dismay at British Irish Parliamentary Assembly at his comments to the Women’s Coalition in the week of International Women’s Day when he asked if they were “all still women?”

While he later said he was joking, he has previously referred to Donegal as “the hinterland of Northern Ireland and it would be great to have it back”.

In 2017, he began calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “the Indian” adding that he did not know how to spell his surname.

Thirty years earlier, replying to a letter from Gearoid Ó Muilleoir of Queen’s University students’ union, he said his name was “clearly unpronounceable” and he should therefore apply for any necessary grants to Dublin.

In 2020, Taylor asked: “What happens if Biden moves on and the Indian becomes president?” He was referring to Vice-President Kamala Harris, although he insisted he is “in no way racist”.

“We in Northern Ireland are not Irish,” he once said. “We do not jig at crossroads, speak Gaelic, play GAA. It is an insult for Dubliners to refer to us as being Irish.”

Taylor is pro-Brexit, having once argued that the North “will not be damaged in any way by Brexit, but the Republic is going to be crucified”.

When former British Prime Minister Tony Blair apologised for Britain’s “standing by” while the potato famine unfolded in Ireland in the 1840s, Taylor retorted: “There will be yet more demands. The Irish mentality is one of victimhood. They ask for one apology one week and another the next.”

Piers Morgan once called him an “old racist dinosaur” for an attack on England cricketer Moeen Ali while he also once claimed that “a Chinese born in England is Chinese and not English”.

Taylor criticised the Spanish for not proudly singing the national anthem at the European Championships, played in the summer of 2021, apparently unaware that the Spanish anthem has no words.

In December 2022, one of three victims of a fatal crash in Co Tyrone was Jennifer Acheson, who was aged in her 80s, and the sister of former Ulster Unionist MEP.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said his sympathies were with Lord Kilclooney and the family of all the victims of the “heart-breaking” tragedy.

“I also wish to pass on my condolences to our former UUP colleague Lord Kilclooney, who sadly lost his sister in the major accident close to Cookstown.”

On February 25 1972,the Official IRA attempted to assassinate the then Stormont minister and UUP politician John Taylor, now Lord Kilclooney, in Armagh.

Two gunmen raked his car, hitting him five times.

A report stated that Mr Taylor, “whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was rushed to Armagh City Hospital where he underwent a ‘relatively minor’ operation. Later, in an ambulance he was transferred to Belfast.”

The assassination attempt on Mr Taylor was made amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation, weeks after Bloody Sunday and days after the Aldershot bomb.