Former terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair says Good Friday Agreement ‘saved lives’

Johnny Adair in the Shankill Estate in 1999 after being released from jail. Picture by Kelvin Boyes.

Former loyalist terror chief Johnny ‘Mad Dog’ Adair is convinced that the Good Friday Agreement has saved countless lives.

And that’s why – 25 years later – he still supports it as much as he did on the day it was signed.

Now living in Scotland, Adair was sent down for 16 years when he was convicted of Directing Terrorism – but he continues to keep a close eye on events on this side of the Irish Sea.

And as far as he is concerned, the Good Friday Agreement is “the only show in town”.

Speaking to the Sunday Worldthis week, the Shankill Road UFF chief outlined why he still supports the deal which brought peace to this part of the world.

“In reference to the Agreement, without it we would have had hundreds if not thousands of people killed in the last 25 years. That is what the Agreement has achieved. Surely most people would agree, that’s better than anything else,” he said.

“I’m well aware there’s a lot of criminality and a threat from dissident republicans, but even that is not on a par with what it was before the Good Friday Agreement.”

He added: “I asked people to consider – if we didn’t have the Agreement how many people would have lost their lives?”

Adair, who will be 60 later this year, once headed the notorious ‘C Coy’ of the UFF based in the lower Shankill area.

His men were responsible for terror attacks which targeted leading republicans as well as ordinary Catholics.

But he is convinced people on both sides of the community will agree with him that the Agreement helped bring peace.

“I even say to the haters and bigoted people against it, that if we didn’t have it, how many more dead people would we have?

“I think any right-thinking people – both loyalist and republican – would agree with that.”

The former terror boss said he was aware people had been traumatised by what happened and it was why we should make sure violence never returns.

He said: “We had nearly 4,000 dead in a very small country. That’s some amount. People should remember it in the context of what everyday life was like over there.

“That’s just the deaths. It’s not counting the bombs, which was turning the place into rubble.

“You don’t get any more involved in terrorism than I was. That’s a fact. I was at the nerve centre of the Ulster Freedom Fighters. But then when you get an opportunity to pitch for peace, I took it,” Adair explained.

“We were trying to stop the IRA from doing what they were doing. That’s why my people became involved.

“And then the politicians came together and worked out a framework to create a way forward.

“Of course I was going to put my hands up. I knew it was best for the people on both sides.

“When the GFA was signed I had just been sentenced to 16 years. I was there for the long haul. But when it was signed, I wasn’t demanding to be released. I knew it had to be negotiated.

“Everything comes from the huge loss of lives and what the families went through. It wasn’t just about loyalists killing a man who was in the IRA. We were aware his whole family was affected. We knew it also affected his wife and family. But it also damaged his mother and father and his aunts and his uncles. We could see this happening.

“There were lots of victims lost in this conflict. I mean if it had gone on for another 25 years, how many more people would have lost their lives? How many broken families?” he said.

He added: “The Good Friday Agreement did what it said it would do and it brought peace.”

Adair said he still didn’t see any sign of the united Ireland so prized by republicans in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t see it,” he said. “But I tell you what I do see. I see a lull in violence, bombs and killings and it won’t come back.

“Belfast city centre is booming. It’s not full of loyalists and republicans, it is full ordinary Protestant and Catholic young people who are getting on with their lives.”

He added: “They have learned that they don’t have to shoot each other, they have to share together. We need to live together, that’s what the Good Friday Agreement has brought about.”