Former Teflon Taoiseach Bertie Ahern is favourite to take over as President of Ireland

“The timing of his re-joining the party certainly looks to be a good indication that Bertie might make his move sooner rather than later”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who has officially re-joined his former party Fianna Fáil, has become the firm favourite to take over the presidency of Ireland.

The “Teflon Taoiseach” who quit in the wake of The Mahon Tribunal over ten years ago in 2012, has been cut into 3/1 favourite from 6/1 to move into the Áras as the next President of Ireland with BoyleSports.

Bertie, who has been widely praised over the years for his contribution to The Good Friday Agreement and peace in the North of Ireland is just even money with bookmakers to be the Fianna Fáil candidate when the race for the Áras gets underway in two years’ time.

“The saying goes – a week is a long time in politics and Bertie has at least one hundred of them to think about whether or not he’ll run for The Áras,” a spokesperson said.

It’s understood that Mr Ahern has rejoined the party organisation in Dublin Central as an ordinary member for the annual €20 a year fee.

In line with party rules he has no voting rights in the first year of his membership.

The application was processed in recent weeks.

A spokesperson for Mr Ahern said he has done a number of events in the last year with many different groups in relation to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, and rejoined Fianna Fáil at the end of last year.