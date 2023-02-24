Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird says his health has ‘got much worse’

The post also showed that Charlie is organising something special for the anniversary of ‘Climb With Charlie’

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that his own health has “got much worse”.

The broadcaster said on social media today that “while I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship.”

In early April of 2022, Charlie Bird took on the ultimate challenge of climbing Croagh Patrick, with events all over Ireland raising more than €3m for charity.

On the first weekend of April 2023, Charlie is asking people to light a candle for all those who are ill, for the people in Ukraine, for front line workers and for his dear friend, the late Vicky Phelan.

In the video Charlie said: “Everyday people across the country are medically challenged and we need to give these people our support along with out thoughts and prayers,” he said.

“To be very honest in the past week my own health has taken a turn for the worse.

“While I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship, so on the first anniversary of Climb With Charlie, the first weekend of April, I would love if everyone would light a candle.”

Charlie wants people to light this candle for a number of reasons close to his heart, saying: “firstly in memory of Vicky Phelan, also for everyone with a terminal illness and for everyone in a dark place.

“Also for all our front line workers, who are so dedicated to helping everyone and finally, for the people of Ukraine.”

Charlie is now asking for more charities and organisations to join in on this act of solidarity and to promote it across the country.

“Pieta, the Irish Motorneurone Disease Assocation and Samaritans are all going to help me to promote it. I would love if other organisations also came on board to extend the hand of friendship and lets all light a candle on the first weekend of April.

“I just want us all to show solidarity, and for as long as I can I want to keep fighting to help people, doing this is helping me to stay alive.”

In 2021, Charlie Bird was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after noticing issues with his voice. He has since lost the use of his voice and uses a voice box to communicate.

In a health update in January, the former RTÉ News Correspondent tweeted: “This time last year we started the planning for climbwithcharlie on April 2nd, it turned out to be an amazing day.

“But today my health is unfortunately in a much worse sutiuation, my motor neurone disease is moving to my limbs. But I am not giving up the fight. Thanks for your kindness.”