Former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable faces alleged serious sex offences investigation

Former PSNI assistant chief constable Will Kerr has "strenuously" denied any allegations of criminality after an investigation was launched into alleged sexual offences.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland is probing claims against Mr Kerr, the suspended chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police who previously served in the PSNI and RUC for 27 years.

Mr Kerr said: "In relation to the statement from the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland in which she named me as being the subject of a criminal investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences, I strenuously deny any allegations of criminality.

"I recognise and respect the fact that accountability and due process are vital to any investigation, regardless of rank or position.

"I will continue to co-operate with any investigation. I hope that all matters will be expedited so that they will be concluded without delay."

Mr Kerr has been removed from his post as head of Devon and Cornwall Police while an investigation gets underway.

The PSNI said it was “aware” of the investigation and “will support the Ombudsman as required”.

Mr Kerr's Twitter account has been deleted within the last 48 hours.

Ms Anderson is liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which investigates police complaints in England and Wales.

She used her “own motion” powers to launch the investigation on June 16 into the former senior PSNI officer.

“The Ombudsman will also consider the circumstances under which the allegations were investigated by PSNI,” a statement from her office said.

“The office has been engaging with the IOPC on cross-jurisdictional issues in recent weeks, as well as with the office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner

“Details concerning the precise nature of the allegations and any early investigative actions remain confidential at this time.”

The statement added that “independence and impartiality” are central to all the Police Ombudsman’s investigation.

“The office will be robust in following the evidence to ensure that any police officer in breach of the law and who abuses their position of trust will be held to account,” she said.

“As the investigation is at an early stage, it is not possible to confirm a likely timeframe for its conclusion.”

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez confirmed Mr Kerr was removed from his role.

She said he had been suspended “following allegations of misconduct”.

“The Commissioner has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has confirmed it will commence an investigation."

Mr Kerr was appointed Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police in December 2022.

He was appointed by Ms Hernandez “following a rigorous selection process” following the retirement of Shaun Sawyer.

Devon and Cornwall Police said deputy chief constable Jim Colwell would become acting chief constable following the suspension of Mr Kerr.

Mr Colwell said: "I understand our communities will be concerned about the reports in the media today regarding the suspension of Chief Constable Will Kerr KPM by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

"The PCC suspension of Mr Kerr follows a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.

"We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve."

Mr Colwell added: "I will be stepping into the role of Acting Chief Constable on an interim basis to ensure consistency of leadership and service delivery of policing across the peninsula.

"This now remains a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate."

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: "Following assessment of a referral from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the Chief Constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Will Kerr."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is aware of a Police Ombudsman’s criminal investigation and will support the Ombudsman as required.”

Police Scotland said: "Will Kerr left Police Scotland in 2022. These allegations do not relate to his time at Police Scotland and it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Mr Kerr had spent much of his policing career working at a senior level in different organisations across the UK.

While at Police Scotland he was responsible 16,500 officers and staff throughout the country and oversaw both the criminal justice portfolio, and the partnership, prevention and community wellbeing portfolio.