Former property developer has €24m debt written off in exchange for payment of €25,000

Westmeath man Tony Diskin (44) was involved in property development, including residential housing estates

A former property developer has had €24m in debt written off in return for a payment of €25,000.

The write off was part of a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) approved by the High Court this morning for Tony Diskin (44), of Coosan, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Mr Diskin, a father-of-two, was involved in property development in the locality, including residential housing estates.

Athway Construction Limited, one of a number of firms he was involved with, is currently in liquidation with debts of €4.9m.

A PIA prepared on his behalf by personal insolvency practitioner (PIP) John Donnan, of Kirk & Associates, said Mr Diskin had been involved in numerous property developments which failed following the economic crash of 2007 and 2008, leaving him with residual debts of in excess of €25m.

These debts included over €9m owed to Bank of Ireland and €14.7m owed to AIB.

While both banks voted against the PIA at a creditors meeting and AIB initially signalled it would oppose its approval by the High Court on the grounds its interests were unfairly prejudiced, the bank did not proceed with its objection.

The application was made to Mr Justice Alexander Owens by the PIP’s barrister Keith Farry, instructed by solicitors Catherine Allison & Co. It allows Mr Diskin to retain his €390,000 family home.

In an affidavit, Mr Diskin said that up until 2008 he never had an issue with his accounts as his assets were well in excess of the value of his loans.

However, the crash led to the value of properties falling by 90pc in some cases.

“All of my creditors started calling in their debts. I had investment properties and development finance and projects under construction. I then found myself in a position day to day waiting to see which creditor would take what action at that time,” Mr Diskin said.

“I continued to work with my creditors but regrettably to no avail.”

Mr Diskin said the approval of the PIA would have a huge impact on his life and the lives of his family.

He said his home was not lavish by any means, was close to his place of work and close to a RNLI lifeboat station where he is a member.

“To have to uproot my small children and wife from this community that has been our rock through very difficult years would cause a lot of stress and anguish to my family,” he said.

The court was told his occupation is now listed as a manager at Diskin Enterprise Limited and that his monthly net income was €2,300.

Under the debt deal, Mr Diskin will retain his family home, which is in positive equity, under its existing mortgage.

However, a second mortgage, relating to an €850,000 loan Mr Diskin received from his mother Maureen Diskin, and secured against his interest in his home, was said to be in negative equity to the tune of €744,000.

The secured element of this debt is being written down under the PIA to €180,000, to be repaid over 15 years. The remainder owed is being treated as an unsecured debt, which means it will mostly be written off under the arrangement.

The court heard Mr Diskin would be paying a lump sum of €30,000 from bank savings into the arrangement, with €25,000 of this going to his unsecured creditors.

It means Bank of Ireland and AIB will receive dividends of just €9,200 and €14,900 respectively under the PIA, or just 0.1pc of what they are owed. The two banks, as unsecured creditors, would have received nothing at all were Mr Diskin to be adjudicated bankrupt.