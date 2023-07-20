Former prison officer says he was sacked for taking sex case against his gay boss

Mr Anderson is heterosexual but that did not stop his boss from sending him shocking messages such as, ‘so u reckon I could use ur p*nis as a lolly pop?’

An ex-prison officer claims he was sacked as part of a “witch-hunt” after he won a sexual harassment case against his boss.

Graeme Anderson was dismissed from the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) in 2021 for giving bacon and eggs to a prisoner at Magilligan jail.

However, he claims food was regularly shared with prisoners by staff — and believes his dismissal was instead linked to the successful sexual harassment case he took against a prison governor.

Mr Anderson was sent a series of sexually explicit text messages by Andrew Cromie over a three-month period in 2019, shortly after Cromie took over as acting governor at Magilligan Prison.

Mr Anderson is heterosexual but that did not stop his boss, who is gay, from sending him the shocking messages.

One read, ‘so u reckon I could use ur p*nis as a lolly pop?’

Despite being his boss, Cromie added, ‘go on let me I won’t tell anyone.’

Another text from the prison governor read, ‘I just want to see what you are packing babe.’

Cromie sent the messages from June to September 2019, despite Mr Anderson being in a relationship with a woman.

Our man Ciaran O’Neill with Graeme Anderson this week

Another text he sent to Mr Anderson read, ‘I can do some bad things with you,’ followed by ‘how big is *****’, asking about the size of his colleague’s penis.

On a separate text, he wrote, ‘don’t you love me.’

The two men had first met while escorting prisoners to court and worked together for a number of years.

“We got on well and we had a mutual friend in his boyfriend at the time. At that stage I was his boss as a senior prison custody officer. He was based in Maghaberry and he did the prisoner vans,” Mr Anderson told the Sunday World this week.

“We didn’t socialise together. I never met him outside work, and he knows I’m straight.

“In 2013 we got the opportunity to transfer to the prison service. I moved to Magilligan, he went to Maghaberry and that was the last time I saw him until 2019.”

Mr Anderson did not tell anyone about the texts from Cromie because he was embarrassed and worried about the reaction of his colleagues.

However, after discussing the messages with his partner, he made an official complaint to NIPS chiefs in November 2019.

After a year-long investigation, Mr Anderson was told the probe had concluded that Cromie “did act in a manner which, on balance, served to harass you on the grounds of sex”.

However, Cromie held on to his job and the only sanction imposed upon him was he was not allowed to apply for promotion for two years. He remains a senior officer within the prison service.

In September 2019, at the same time he was sending the explicit messages to this colleague, Cromie took part in a questionnaire for the NI Jobfinder website in relation to his job as a prison governor.

Magilligan Prison acting governor Andrew Cromie

When asked what the main personal skills required for the job were, he answered: “The main skill is being an effective communicator. Being supportive and giving non-judgmental support is also important.

“I have to engage with people from a range of backgrounds who all have very specific needs. Some of those people can be challenging and others will be vulnerable but if you treat each person as the individual they are, then lives can be changed. You also have to be compassionate.”

In April 2019, Mr Anderson received a final written warning in connection with an incident the previous year during which he had opened a prisoner’s cell door “unnecessarily”.

Prison bosses ruled his actions had put his own safety and that of other staff and prisoners at risk.

The final written warning was to remain on his disciplinary record for two years.

In May 2020, Mr Anderson was suspended for giving a small quantity of raw bacon and eggs to a prisoner.

He had been playing snooker with the prisoner and after the prisoner won the game, Mr Anderson gave him the food, which he had brought into work earlier in the week but had not consumed.

He denied he had given the prisoner the food after losing a bet and said it was an “act of kindness” to lift the prisoner’s mood.

Despite this, after a lengthy investigation into the incident, Mr Anderson was sacked in January 2021.

He subsequently took a case of unfair dismissal against the Department of Justice but recently lost the case.

At the tribunal, NIPS representatives said Mr Anderson’s dismissal had nothing to do with the sexual harassment case he had taken against his boss.

Graeme Anderson at home last week

However, Mr Anderson, who joined the prison service in 2007 and was commended in 2014 for preventing a prisoner from escaping, said he feels “bitter” about how he was treated.

“I believe Andrew Cromie was protected because he was a prison governor and because of his sexuality,” he said this week.

“If a male officer had sent those type of messages to a female colleague he would have been sacked straight away.

“Mentally, I live with it every day. I still am bitter because of what happened. I enjoyed my job.

“I believe he should have been sacked, not only as a duty of care to me but to other colleagues. He was a group manager and he stepped over the line.”

Mr Anderson believes the incident involving him giving food to a prisoner was used as an “excuse” to remove him from his job with the prison service.

“Everyone knew that it was custom and practice that if a prison officer brought food in for themselves to cook, and there was extra stuff left over it was shared with prisoners,” he said.

“The main issue with the incident when I gave the prisoner the bacon and eggs was that I didn’t cook it and I didn’t get permission from a senior officer, which I accept I should have done. But hindsight is a great thing.”

Magilligan Prison in Co Derry

He remains angry he was never contacted by prison chiefs after his complaint against Cromie was upheld.

“Living with it every day I get bitter that the prison service has yet to apologise.

“Andrew Cromie was a manager.

“I asked could he be removed from Magilligan and they said no. They wouldn’t help me and I was going into the same place where I was sexually harassed.

“They were at fault and I never received an apology from anyone. They have never condemned his actions and he should have been sacked.”

When contacted by the Sunday World in relation to Mr Anderson’s claims of a “witch-hunt” against him, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Prison said they do not comment on individuals.

The prison service also refused to answers questions on the sanctions imposed on Andrew Cromie after the sexual harassment complaint against him was upheld.