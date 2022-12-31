BREAKING | 

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years

Fomer Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI pictured in 2014 (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)© AP/PA Images

The Duke of Edinburgh looking on (left) as Queen Elizabeth II talks with Pope Benedict XVI. Photo: PA© PA

Independent.ie

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died.

Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh looking on (left) as Queen Elizabeth II talks with Pope Benedict XVI. Photo: PA© PA

Earlier this week, Pope Francis had asked for prayers for the 95-year-old former pontiff who was ‘very ill’ at the time.

Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years

More to follow


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos