Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95
Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died.
Former Pope Benedict died on Saturday in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, a spokesman for the Holy See said.
"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be provided as soon as possible," the spokesman said in a written statement.
Earlier this week, Pope Francis had asked for prayers for the 95-year-old former pontiff who was ‘very ill’ at the time.
More to follow
