Former landlord once worth €25m reveals how he went from rags to riches then back again

Ex-landlord who lost everything in crash says he could now end up living in a tent

Tony Dunne tells our reporter Alan Sherry how he’s now living in a flat on an invalidity pension

A former landlord and auctioneer who was once worth €25m has told how he went from rags to riches and back again — and regrets ever getting caught up in property.

Tony Dunne, who said he was called “Tony 10” because he ended up owing the banks €10m when the property market collapsed, said he left his hometown of Callan, Co Kilkenny, with barely a penny to his name when he was 17 and moved to Dublin in the early 1980s.

“I got a job in an estate agents in Rathmines and got a bedsit. I was paid £20 a week and the bedsit was £20 a week. You worked in pubs at the weekend to get food,” Dunne told us from his flat in Glenageary this week.

He said he bought his first house in Bray for £24,000 when he was 21.

Within a couple of years, he went into business running his own estate agents and started buying up property, eventually owning 19 properties across Dublin in places including Ranelagh, Rathmines and Donnybrook, which he rented out.

While he was successful, he was also caught up in controversy over the years and was even the subject of RTE’s Liveline when his neighbours called Joe Duffy and picketed Dunne’s business after getting involved in a dispute with him over building works.

Dunne called them “busy-bodies” when the Sunday World asked him about that dispute this week, but said the matter was resolved at the time.

Some of his tenants have also taken successful cases to the Residential Tenancies Boards against him for withholding deposits and illegal eviction.

Despite the findings against him, he claimed there were reasons for withholding deposits.

“I was always a sort of a decent guy. Maybe I was too nice to be in the business. Most of the guys I know who succeeded were bastards.”

Tony had a portfolio of 19 houses

He went on to call one of his previous tenants who complained about him as a “prick” and a “f***ing arsehole.”

Dunne said he never got to enjoy his money when he was a millionaire, as he was always moving on to the next project.

He said he had no time for luxury holidays, would always drive around in a “banger” of a car and mostly lived in bedsits, even when times were good. He said he was annoyed by people including friends and family always asking him for money. Banks, however, kept giving Dunne money as property values increased.

“I kept buying houses. I had basically built up a portfolio of 19 houses. We built it up years from 1985 to 2005.

However, when the crash came over a decade ago, everything fell apart and his property empire was repossessed with Dunne owing around €10 million.

Now he is living in flat in Glenageary on an invalidity pension and fears he could end up living in a tent if the banks go after the flat. He said he doesn’t even have a car now and his mode of transport is a bicycle.

“Borrowing money is a f***ing nightmare,” he said.

“You are worth €25m but you owe €10m and then property comes down in the crash so you are down very quick.”

He said banks were throwing money at him in the good times because they thought he was a property genius when he paid off one of his early loans within a year but in reality, it was just luck.

“When the banks see you doing well, they think you are a genius and they just f*** money at you. I got in with [Irish] Nationwide after buying a house in Drumcondra for £50,000 and I got a £50,000 claim for a fire.

“I went back and paid them the following year. I paid off the debt and they just thought I was f***ing hallelujah because I paid off the debt within a year. It was guys like me that they wanted. They just f***ing think you’re a genius.”

“There was cheap money and it was all about lending, lending, lending, and you have enough guys like me to take it. I know of guys who got €50m off AIB and they couldn’t even read. There was mad stuff.”

He said banks encouraged him to go for bigger risk investments.

“I was buying small houses and they started giving out and said to me we don’t want you buying a small house in Inchicore, we want you buying houses in Ballsbridge — £2m, £4m.

“They’d f***ing set out to kill you. Buying a house for 30,000 Inchicore and selling it a couple of years later for 180,000, you’re winning, no risk. If you’re buying a four-storey in Ballsbridge, you could have neighbours from hell, fellas who would sue you for a million.”

In 2001 Dunne featured on RTE’s Liveline when his neighbours in Glenageary protested outside his offices

Dunne had bought one apartment in the building but was not living there at the time. The neighbours said they had been seeking repairs for five years after Dunne knocked down part of his property to carry out renovations to build an extension but didn’t complete the work.

“They were giving out. I was trying to get planning to put on an extension and they came and f***ing marched on my office. They were kicking up s**t that it was lying idle for a couple of years. They had nothing else to do. They’re busybodies, looking out the curtains every day and they want to create controversy,” he said.

He said the matter was later resolved he hasn’t had any “hassle” since but admitted he built some of the extension on communal land he didn’t even own.

“I put an extension on there and didn’t own the ground,” he said.

He no longer lets or sublets out property. While banks repossessed all his property from him in the crash, with the exception of the flat where he is living, he still owes millions.

He said one bank offered to write off a debt of more than €4m if he agreed to give up his flat. “I said ‘where will I live?’ And he said ‘live in a tent on Killiney beach’.”

He admits he now regrets getting caught up the property madness that gripped Ireland during the Celtic Tiger.

“I came up with nothing and I’m going home with nothing. You can’t go to the grave with anything anyway.”