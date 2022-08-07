Former American footballer Jason Bell speaks of spending time with his daughter he shares with Nadine Coyle

‘She spends most of her time in Ireland and that’s her identity. I’m so happy for that’

FORMER American football star Jason Bell says he is ‘proud’ to have an Irish child and he loves spending time with the daughter he shares with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle. Californian-born Bell and Coyle are no longer in a romantic relationship, but remain on good terms as they raise their little girl Anaíya, who was born in 2014. And it seems Bell, who has Irish heritage of his own through his great-grandmother, likes the idea of having another Irish member of his family. “My daughter is Irish and whatever happens in her life, she will always have that privilege,” says Bell. “She spends most of her time in Ireland and that’s her identity. I’m so happy for that. “There is no better thing for a father than to have an Irish daughter and I look forward to spending a lot of time over there with her as she grows up. “Anyone who knows me will tell you how much I love Ireland. “The people there are just amazing and to have an American football game coming to Dublin is so exciting for me. “I have spent a lot of time all over Ireland, not just in Dublin, and the one thing everyone says is there is nothing like Irish people. “They are just incredible to be around and you don’t find people like that anywhere else in the world. “Everyone is so friendly and welcoming, and that’s the experience everyone has.” Derry-born Nadine spoke about her relationship with Jason in an interview last year, as she confirmed they were no longer together romantically but remained close.

“I’ve known Jason for 14 years, which is a really long time,” she said. “We get on great. We eat dinner together and have a lovely time. “He’s a great father to Anaíya. He’s helping her with school work as we speak. “Jason and I will always be in each other’s lives. “When you have a baby together and spend so much time together, there’s always that familiarity there. “With so much going on in the world, we’re just trying to be in the moment and be there for Anaíya. “What we are doing definitely works for us. It has worked, so we’re just sticking with that. “It’s all about being supportive and being there for each other.” Bell was speaking at an event to promote the US college football game between Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 27. This game will mark the start of US college football matches coming to Dublin every year – and with almost 20,000 tickets already sold, there is certain to be a bumper crowd at the Aviva Stadium. “I used to always think how amazing it would be to have a game in Ireland and what it would be like to see your amazing fans coming out to watch our sport,” added Bell, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and New York Giants in his playing days. “Now it’s happening and I can’t wait to see a big crowd at the Aviva Stadium for this game. “The fans are really going to get behind this. Ireland has not seen a sports show like this on its doorstep before and they are going to lap it up. “The college football experience is something special and the next thing we need is to get an NFL game in Ireland. “I’m pushing to make that happen. We have such a fantastic fanbase for our sport in the UK now and it would also work perfectly with the fans in Ireland.” n The Northwestern Wildcats will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 27.