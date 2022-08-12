Forensics on scene after body of woman (20s) found dead in Meath as man arrested

Gardaí continued their forensic examination of the scene today after the woman’s body was removed for a post mortem

Garda forensics at the house where the body of a woman in her 20s was discovered after a fatal assault, in Rathmore, near Athboy, Co Meath. Picture: Frank McGrath

The body of a woman in her 20s has been discovered at a house outside Athboy, Co Meath, this morning.

Gardaí at Kells are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of the woman and a man in his thirties has been arrested.

They responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a house in the Rathmore area in the early hours of this morning.

National Ambulance Service personnel also attended the scene and the woman was declared dead at the scene. Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have now been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The man, aged in his thirties, was later arrested at a different location and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, in Ashbourne Garda Station.

A senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.

The area where the incident happened is in the Rathmore townland around 4km from Athboy on the road linking the town to Navan.

It is a stand-alone bungalow beside an unoccupied house and a small rural church, and across the road from a school which is closed for the summer.

Gardaí continued their forensic examination of the scene today after the woman’s body was removed for a post mortem.

It is understood the woman and others were renting the property and had moved there in the last year or so.

It is believed they had previously lived in the Westmeath area.

A car, a van and another rental van could be seen in the driveway of the bungalow, and gardaí had gathered a number of evidence bags which were removed for forensic analysis.

The scene remains sealed off and enquiries are ongoing.

