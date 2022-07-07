Football tournament in memory of Josh Dunne to take place this weekend
A football tournament in memory of the late Josh Dunne is set to take place this weekend.
The 16-year-old soccer star played for Bohemians-St. Kevin’s Boys before his tragic death last year.
He was stabbed to death following an incident on East Wall Road on January 26th 2021.
The unarmed teenager who was unknown to Gardaí, died after being stabbed twice.
George Gonzaga Bento was accused of murdering the young man but was found not guilty following a trial at the Central Criminal Court which came to an end in June.
He was also acquitted of two charges of assault causing harm and of producing a knife in a manner likely to intimidate others.
Mr Bento said he was acting in self-defence after being attacked by a gang when he and a friend tried to retrieve a stolen bike.
He said he pulled out a utility knife that he carried for cutting fruit and stabbed three people, including 16-year-old Josh.
The prosecution alleged that Mr Bento produced a knife during a "stand-off or confrontation" with a man on a moped who had stolen another delivery cyclist's bike.
Josh Dunne and other youths arrived at the scene and allegedly got involved in the confrontation.
Taking to the stand during the trial Bento said that he and his friend Guillherme Quieroz had followed a bike thief through Dublin but when they tried to retrieve the stolen bike they were set on by a gang of men and youths.
He said feared for his life and that of his friend and he used the knife to defend them from serious injury or death.
He added that he believe his actions saved his and Mr Quieroz's lives.
The Josh Dunne Memorial Cup will be held at Coultry Park in Ballymun on Saturday July 9th at 11am.
