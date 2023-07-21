Footage showing migrant men in tent in Finglas being threatened is condemned

The disturbing footage was posted on the ‘Finglas Doesn't Need Another Direct Provision Centre’ Facebook page.

A Dublin City Councillor has condemned the actions of those seen in a video harassing two foreign nationals in a tent apparently located in Finglas.

The post refers to Northway Estate Park, Finglas and states: “Video is over a week old, another migrant drug camp shut down and cleared.

“Imagine the amount of drug addicted men we'd be dealing with had they of been allowed to go into Bargaintown/Fungalaxy. Eyes wide open.”

In the video two men are verbally threated with violence as they seek shelter from the elements in the tent.

They are confronted by one man who shouts at them and threatens them before they leave the tent.

Dublin City Councillor Keith Connolly said he condemned those who would abuse anybody seeking shelter in a tent, foreign national or otherwise.

“It’s unacceptable,” Cllr Connolly said. “It’s not what the community here in Finglas is about.”

The footage is recorded under a caption that reads: “Finglas says no. Another migrant camp in Finglas beside a kid's football pitch.”

In the footage, a man is heard demanding “Where are you from?” in a voice that has been digitally disguised.

The man in the tent apparently says “Kurdistan” before his interrogator demands: “And what the f**k are you doing here?”

The man replies: “I’m just coming to see the movies”, according to the caption that is attributed to his voice.

The caption then reads: “Camera man noticed the man in the back hiding syringes, crack pipes and burnt tin foil.”

“Get the f**k outta here,” the voice tells the men. “I’m fu**in’ tellin’ ya. D’ya hear me? Get the f**K out now, I’m telling ya. See that? ill f**kin’ bounce that off your head, the two of yas.

As the men gather their few possession, including a bottle of water, the interrogator demands: “And where are ya living?

He replies: “I’m living in the city” to which they are quizzed: “How long are you living here?

The caption states that “he came over from the UK after being there for 14 years. He’s in Ireland one and half years now.”

Another caption reads: “The Irish people’s kindness I been (sic) taken as a weakness”.

The men are then subjected to more verbal abuse.

"Get the f**K out of it, the two of yas, there’s boys on the way now,” the voice on the camera shouts at them. “Get the f**k out of it. I’m fu**in’ sick of this s*ite. Don’t come around here.”

As the captions reads: “Don’t let your parks become migrant camps” the men are told to leave.

"The two of yas get the fuck out of this place,” they are told, as they get out of the water-soaked tent and walk away in the rain.

The footage was retweeted by one Twitter account that has written:

“Like I said, racists are out of control, vigilante mob from Finglas hunting homeless asylum-seekers, absolute scumbags.”

The men leave the tent

In February of this year it was reported how local protesters gathered at the site of the former Bargaintown store on the North Road in Finglas.

Now known as the North Road centre, the one-time Bargaintown store became a soft play area called Fun Galaxy, before it was contracted by the HSE as a testing centre during the pandemic.

The previous June, the Government had agreed to use the site for over 200 “single males” but locals had not been informed

In August, Independent.ie reported how about half a dozen people barged inside demanding to know what was going on after between 25 and 50 people had already been moved in.

It led to the offices of local TDs being targeted, with some threats to visit local politicians at their homes.

The community was later told that the new plan was to accommodate 150 Ukrainian women and children in North Road but a public meeting held on Thursday, January 26, ended in a walkout by some residents.