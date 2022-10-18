Food Safety Authority of Ireland issues warning about Leo Varadkar’s lunch

The FSAI said pre-cooked meals should be kept covered when stored in the fridge

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning over the risks posed by Leo Varadkar’s lunch.

The FSAI said pre-cooked meals should be kept covered when stored in the fridge.

The Tánaiste sparked some heated debate online after he posted a picture of his fridge showing his meals for the week ahead, all pre-prepared in plastic storage containers.

Leo's lunch

The 16 lunch boxes contain a range of meals made up of ingredients including sausages, eggs, ham, and pancakes.

However, some people have questioned whether it is safe to store uncovered food in the fridge.

In a comment to Newstalk, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said it recommends the use of lids to prevent cross-contamination.

In a series of Tweets, it said the stored food should be safe, provided there is no risk of cross-contamination.

“Storing batched cooked or leftover food safely will reduce the risk of possible food poisoning,” it said.

“By safely, we mean that the food should be stored in the fridge (at between 0-5°C) or freezer (at -18°C or less) within two hours of cooking and used within two to three days.”

“Reheat the stored food to 70°C or higher at the core of the food. It should be very hot and steaming before it is served.”

The authority also posted a link to its recommendations for home cooking and storage.

Leo caused chaos online after sharing the photo of his “grim” and “abnormal” meals for the week on his Instagram stories on Monday morning.

The snap showed two shelves full of plastic lunchboxes, each containing food made by Leo’s partner Matthew.

However, it isn’t clear what food is on offer for the pair this week as the “beige” food resembles sausages, eggs, ham, and pancakes all in one.

“Matt has the meal prep done for the week. Fair play!” he captioned the photo.

The image is being widely shared on Twitter as the unidentifiable food both shocked and delighted users, with many pointing out how “vile” the meals looked.

One person tweeted: “leo’s absolute voluntary glimpses into his weird sterile personal life chill me to the bone. like, what the f**k is any of this supposed to be”.

“This is f*****g grim,” another said.

A third wrote: “what is in these tubs !! all i can make out is a sausage (maybe?) in the tub on the left and a slice of ham on the right but what is the yellow ??!?! Omelette?? What is on top??? Stacked burger patties??? Please help me”.

While another chimed in, saying: “Honestly struggling to identify a lot of those foods?”

Others remarked that the lack of lids on the lunchboxes was “disturbing” while some compared the contents of the fridge to that of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer’s.

“He's going to eat meat and eggs that's been uncovered in his fridge for a week? Good thing he knows some doctors,” one user quipped.

Someone else asked: “Does he know that the food will taste bad if he doesn't seal the containers...”

It’s not the first time the Tánaiste has been slammed for his eating habits, as many will remember the time he proudly showed off his translucent pancake a few years back.

He shared a photo of an alleged pancake back in 2018 for Pancake Tuesday with the caption: "Last treat before the Lenten fast begins. Looking forward to an uber healthy 40 days".

The picture showed a worryingly thin pancake on a plate with an assortment of berries, lemon, and even Nutella to accompany it on the table.

People were mesmerised by Varadkar’s “treat” and poked fun at him on Twitter shortly after posting.

“Leo that pancake is so thin it only has 1 side,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I cant stop thinking about this and honestly I don't think I could make a pancake that thin if I tried.”