Flights diverted from Dublin Airport after suspected drone spotted near runway

Scores of flights to and from the facility were delayed as a result

Significant disruption was caused at Dublin Airport this evening after a drone was spotted on the airfield.

A spokesperson for the airport’s authority, daa, confirmed that flight operations had to be suspended for almost 10 minutes.

Scores of flights to and from the facility were delayed as a result and four services due to land in Dublin had to be diverted to Belfast and Shannon.

The diverted flights are:

19:00: Ryanair flight FR113 from London Gatwick, diverted to Shannon.

19:15 Ryanair flight FR7763 from Alicante, diverted to Shannon.

19:20 Ryanair flight FR5150 from Glasgow, diverted to Shannon.

19:25 Ryanair flight FR7055 from Malaga, diverted to Belfast.

"Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons for a very short period (less than 10 minutes) this evening (Friday) following a confirmed drone sighting on the airfield.

"It is illegal to fly drones within five kilometres of an airport in the State. The safety and security of airport users is daa’s key priority at all times and staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochana remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport,” a daa spokesperson said.

It comes as Dublin Airport has warned of high demand for parking as more than 300,000 passengers are set to travel through the airport over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

It has issued advice to passengers jetting off over the first bank holiday of the year to prepare for security in advance and arrive at the airport early.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming days are reminded to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours prior to a long-haul flight.

Additional time of up to one hour is recommended for passengers checking in a bag at the airport.

Over the five days between Friday and Monday, around 160,000 people will fly out of Dublin Airport, with around 150,000 due to arrive.

The airport has also advised passengers to consider public transport or a taxi to get to and from the airport as parking has already sold out in the Red car park.