Five-year-old girl hospitalised following Co Armagh pick-up truck collision
A five-year-old girl has been hospitalised after a collision involving a pick-up truck in Co Armagh on Friday evening.
The incident happened in Rathview Park in Crossmaglen, close to the junction with North Street at around 7pm.
The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance and other emergency services attended the scene.
Police said the crash involved a black Volkswagen Amorok vehicle and have appealed for those who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The girl was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision and the driver of the vehicle was spoken to by police.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Ardmore on 101, quoting reference number 1570 15/07/22.”
