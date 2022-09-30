Five-year-old boy on bike dies after being hit by van in Derry
A five-year-old child has died after being struck by a van in Co Derry.
Ollie Simmons-Watt is believed to have been on his bike when the single vehicle collision happened in Limavady on Thursday.
The child was rushed to hospital following the incident which happened at 3.40pm in the Irwin Avenue area.
Police are appealing for information.
PSNI sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.
"We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.
"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.
"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.
"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22"
Today's Headlines
garda alert | Well-known criminal figures associated with Hutch gang turn up at the home of Jonathan Dowdall
Moors murders | Skull found amid search for body of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley victim missing since 1964
elbow grease | WATCH: Belgian jockey sorry after two-month ban for dangerous elbow incident
adorable | Dee Devlin pays sweet tribute to fiancé Conor McGregor and youngest son Rian
no show | Warrant issued for arrest of Ukrainian refugee author (47) who ‘tail-gated’ on Dublin flight
insta love | Courteney Cox posts hilarious tribute to Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid on their anniversary
pio patrol | Pictured: Two women claim they snapped apparition of Italian saint Padre Pio at Limerick church
Drug bust | €700k of cannabis seized by Gardaí and man arrested in organised crime probe
Hot and heavy | Environmentalist slams ‘shameful’ use of outdoor heaters in pubs as winter comes
'Violaton' | Local councillor who was target of sexual harassment says Government ‘failed victims’