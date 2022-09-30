Five-year-old boy on bike dies after being hit by van in Derry

A five-year-old child has died after being struck by a van in Co Derry.

Ollie Simmons-Watt is believed to have been on his bike when the single vehicle collision happened in Limavady on Thursday.

The child was rushed to hospital following the incident which happened at 3.40pm in the Irwin Avenue area.

Police are appealing for information.

PSNI sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

"We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22"