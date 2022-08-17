Five teenage girls rushed to hospital following serious crash in Kilkenny

Their injuries range from non-life threatening to serious

Five teenage girls have been rushed to hospital following a serious one-car collision on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan Road at around 9.30 pm on Thursday night.

They were taken to Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

Their injuries range from non-life threatening to serious.

The road was closed for a forensic collision examination.

A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: "Gardai and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan Road, Co. Kilkenny, shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday 11th August 2022.”

"The five occupants of the vehicle, females in their late teens, have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious.”

"The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.