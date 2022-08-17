Five teenage girls rushed to hospital following serious crash in Kilkenny
Five teenage girls have been rushed to hospital following a serious one-car collision on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan Road at around 9.30 pm on Thursday night.
They were taken to Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford for treatment.
Their injuries range from non-life threatening to serious.
The road was closed for a forensic collision examination.
Read more
A spokesperson for An Garda Siochana said: "Gardai and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan Road, Co. Kilkenny, shortly before 9.30pm on Thursday 11th August 2022.”
"The five occupants of the vehicle, females in their late teens, have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious.”
"The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators.”
Investigations into the collision are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder