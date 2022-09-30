Five confirmed dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody
Josh MarcusUK Independent
Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.
Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.
Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.
More to follow...
