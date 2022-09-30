Five confirmed dead in Texas shooting as police hold suspect in custody

Law enforcement officers use a tarp to block the view as one of five bodies are removed from a house in McGregor, Texas Photo: Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP — © AP

Five people are “confirmed deceased” after a mass shooting in a small town in Texas, according to officials.

Police have a suspect in custody for the killings in McGregor, Texas, Department of Public Safety sergeant Ryan Howard told reporters.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victims or the alleged shooter.

More to follow...