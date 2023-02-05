Fisherman (20s) drowns after going overboard crabbing vessel off Donegal coast
The man was recovered from the water but despite the best efforts of his crew mates who attempted CPR, he was pronounced dead on board.
A young fisherman has been drowned after he went overboard while fishing on a crabbing vessel off the Co Donegal coast overnight.
The incident happened 70 miles north-west of Arranmore Island.
The Malin Head Coastguard Radio Station received a Mayday call about 8.30pm.
A spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Daily that they coordinated a rescue mission involving the Rescue 118 helicopter and the Arranmore Lifeboat.
Weather conditions were described as challenging with three to four metre swells and high winds.
The Rescue 118 helicopter and the Arranmore Lifeboat were subsequently stood down.
The crabbing vessel on which the man died was based out of Ballyglass in Co Mayo.
The boat is this morning returning to Ballyglass along with the dead man's remains where it is being met by local Gardai.
The man's identity has not yet been released until all family members have been informed but it is understood he is in his late 20s.
A spokesperson for Malin Head Coastguard extended their sympathies to the dead man's family and all his crew mates.
