First person to get Covid jab in Ireland Annie Lynch (81) to be buried this week

It is understood that Annie had cancer as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when she died.

Annie Lynch, the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive the Covid jab, will be laid to rest this week.

The 81-year-old, who grew up in the Liberties but lived on the Mourne Road in Drimnagh, passed away “peacefully” on Saturday in Croft Nursing Home, Inchicore with her daughter by her side, a local source told the Sunday World.

It is understood that Annie had cancer as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) when she died.

She is survived by her three children John, Alan, and Paula and grandchildren Kian, Jason, Christine, Aisha, Joanne and Amy, great-grandchildren Emily and Ava, brother Martin, brother-in-law Peter, and sisters-in-law Veronica and Jenny.

Her late husband John sadly passed away in September 2020.

Annie Lynch after receiving the vaccine. Photo: Marc O'Sullivan

Annie will repose at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Her funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 11.30am in Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road followed by burial in Goldenbridge Cemetery, Inchicore.

The funeral service will be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person.

Tributes are now being paid to the Dublin woman, who received the first coronavirus vaccine in the Republic of Ireland at St James’s Hospital almost two years ago.

One person said: “Sincere condolences to Annie's family, to Alan, John and Paula and her grandchildren. She was a lovely person, always full of life. May she rest in peace.”

Another wrote: “Sincere Condolences to Paula, and all the family on sad passing of your mam. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this very sad time. May she rest in peace.”

While a friend penned: “So sorry to hear of Annie’s passing. She was a great friend and will be missed. May she rest in peace”.

Speaking about Ms Lynch’s death, Sinn Féin councillor for the Ballyfermot-Drimnagh area, Daithi Doolan, offered his condolences to her “devastated” family.

“First of all, I just want to express deep sympathy for Annie’s family and friends. They’re in our thoughts at this difficult time,” he told the Sunday World.

“Losing friends and family is always difficult, particularly at this time of the year. We are thinking of our loved ones.

“I hope they get some comfort from the many happy memories that they had together. I hope they get consolation from the people of Drimnagh, Dublin, and right across Ireland at this difficult time as we wrap our arms around them and wish them every support we can give them.

“I’m sure the people of Drimnagh will rally around them and make sure they get all the love and support that they need.”