Firefighters dogsit pup after rescue from kitchen fire in Dublin
The Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media on Monday to share photos of the scene on George’s Street Lower on Sunday evening.
Firefighters in south Dublin rescued and “looked after” a distressed pup from a kitchen fire last night.
Firefighters from Dun Laoghaire fire station responded to a kitchen fire last night. One person was treated by an advanced paramedic at scene and a positive pressure fan was used for ventilation. A family pet was looked after by the crew until the doggy's owner could take over 🐕 pic.twitter.com/WMlIpFZ5O6— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2023
The Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media on Monday to share photos of personnel from the Dun Laoghaire Fire Station attending the scene on George's Street Lower on Sunday evening.
One person was treated by an advanced paramedic at the scene of the blaze and a positive pressure fan was used for ventilation.
The Dublin Fire Brigade also shared a sweet photo of a small dog being minded by firefighters until its owner could “take over”.
