Firefighters dogsit pup after rescue from kitchen fire in Dublin

The Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media on Monday to share photos of the scene on George’s Street Lower on Sunday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared a photo of the pup being looked after following the blaze on Twitter

Firefighters from Dun Laoghaire fire station responded to a kitchen fire last night. One person was treated by an advanced paramedic at scene and a positive pressure fan was used for ventilation. A family pet was looked after by the crew until the doggy's owner could take over 🐕 pic.twitter.com/WMlIpFZ5O6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2023

The Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media on Monday to share photos of personnel from the Dun Laoghaire Fire Station attending the scene on George’s Street Lower on Sunday evening.

Read more Beloved dog returned to owners after nine days lost in forest

One person was treated by an advanced paramedic at the scene of the blaze and a positive pressure fan was used for ventilation.

The Dublin Fire Brigade also shared a sweet photo of a small dog being minded by firefighters until its owner could “take over”.

It said: “Firefighters from Dun Laoghaire fire station responded to a kitchen fire last night. One person was treated by an advanced paramedic at scene and a positive pressure fan was used for ventilation. A family pet was looked after by the crew until the doggy's owner could take over” (sic).