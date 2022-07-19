Firefighters continue to battle forest fire in Co Wicklow woods

Hot weather is wrecking havoc across Europe

Members of the Fire Services beating the flames back.

Firefighters from Bray and Greystones have been battling a forest fire in Crone Woods, Co Wicklow since 1 am this morning.

Pictures of the blaze in Enniskerry show flames and billowing smoke at the popular walking spot.

A video shared by Wicklow Fire Service shows smoke rolling out of the village and over the rest of the county.

Firefighters on the scene are awaiting water drops via helicopter to help tackle to fire.

Temperatures in the village, nestled in the foothills of the Wicklow mountains reached highs of 24 degrees celsius on Monday.

A Status Orange forest fire warning, issued by The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine is in place until tomorrow.

"Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist,” they said in a statement.

"A high-pressure ridge currently located to the southwest of Ireland will move northwards during the lifespan of this notice and influence Southerly airflows with high air temperatures low to moderate humidity and moderate wind speeds as the weekend progresses."

On Saturday, firefighters extinguished a fire in overgrowth in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas.

The fires come as extreme heat has caused wildfires across Europe including in Spain, neighbouring Portugal, and France.

In the Gironde region of France, a fire has spread over 10,000 hectares, with than 12,200 people forced to leave their homes as more than 1,000 firefighters try to bring the blaze under control.

Last week more than 14,000 residents and tourists were forced to flee the area, with seven emergency shelters set up to house evacuees.

Meanwhile, in Portugal, the charred bodies of an elderly couple were found inside a burned-out car after they tried to escape a wildfire wreaking havoc across Murça.

Mário Artur Lopes, the mayor of Murça's, told SIC: "We found the car completely charred. The couple died inside the car.”

"It is a completely dramatic situation that is happening in the municipality of Murça... more than half of the municipality on fire."

"Resources are insufficient," he added.

The country’s health ministry has said that 238 people died as a result of the heatwave between July 7th and 13th.

The majority of which were elderly people with underlying conditions.

In Spain, more than 30 forest fires across the country have forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

An estimated 54,300 acres have been burned down over the past week.