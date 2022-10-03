Fire service currently on scene at blaze in Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast
Firefighters are currently on scene at a blaze at a building in the Cathedral Quarter area of Belfast city centre.
In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “NIFRS have been called to reports of a fire in a building at Old Cathedral Building, Belfast at 5.37am on Monday October 3.”
"Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance. The incident is ongoing.”
The PSNI have confirmed Donegal Street in Belfast has been closed while the NIFRS deal with the fire in the area. A number of diversions are in place. Motorists and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.
Translink have said said services have been stopped in the city centre until further notice with multiple diversions in place.
A pub in the area, The Deer’s Head, tweeted saying they are “devastated for our neighbours in the Cathedral Building on Donegal Street this morning”.
"An iconic building full of great businesses on a neglected street is not what the area needs or deserves. Hope everyone is ok”
