Fire officer says blaze at Kildare McDonald’s ‘spread very quick’ as they probe cause

More than 20 firefighters battled a blaze at a McDonald’s restaurant in Newbridge yesterday after a car which caught fire in the drive-thru set the restaurant alight.

The fire officer in charge of tackling the blaze that set alight the McDonald’s in Co Kildare said the fire spread rapidly and caused extensive damage to the business.

Derek Bergin, the assistant chief fire officer at Kildare Fire Service, said luckily nobody sustained injuries in the blaze after the woman occupying the vehicle which was engulfed in flames managed to flee the car in time.

"The car is completely burnt out, it went up quick enough, so we don’t know yet what caused it.

Fire at McDonald's in Newbridge

“McDonald’s to their credit had the building evacuated before I arrived on scene so they were able to verify that everybody was out, which was a great relief and thankfully no one was hurt.

“It spread extremely quick but thankfully we had a lot of resources on site and we put a lot of water on it. Within an hour, we kind of had control of it as we knew it was no longer going to spread but it was still a big fire at that stage.

“There has been a severe amount of damage to the building. Newbridge [fire service] were last to leave the scene and that was after 9pm,” Mr Bergin said, adding that first responders were there since 11.30am.

Dramatic video footage of the incident widely shared on social media showed the vehicle and the side of the restaurant on fire on Tuesday.

Yesterday, we reported how a grandmother had a lucky escape after her car burst into flames at a McDonald’s drivethru in Kildare.

It’s understood a man sitting in his vehicle noticed smoke coming from the woman’s car and warned her to get out.

Seconds later, the car burst into flames which quickly spread to the fast food outlet in the Moorefield area of the town. McDonald’s later said staff and customers inside the restaurant were safely evacuated.

A local woman from a chemist across the road from the restaurant told RTÉ's Liveline: “The woman is shaken but she said she is grateful her grandchildren were not with her. We brought her into an office so she could not see what was happening to the building and gave her tea.”

The pharmacist added that many of the McDonald’s employees were being cared for by the pharmacy staff as many were in a state of “shock”.