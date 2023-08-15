Fire crews battle massive fire at McDonalds after car bursts into flames in Newbridge, Co Kildare

The scene of the fire

Kildare Fire Service have said they are currently battling a blaze at a McDonald’s in Newbridge, Co Kildare after a car burst into flames in the drive-through area.

Footage of the blaze that has been widely circulated online shows thick, black smoke pouring from the restaurant in the Moorefield area of the town as fire crews aim high pressure hoses at the fire.

People can be seen looking on as the roof is engulfed in smoke.

The incident happened shortly before noon.

Onlookers have described severe disruption to traffic in the area as roads were closed off.

A spokesperson confirmed that three appliances are currently at the scene.

“We have three units, from Athy, Newbridge and Portlaoise,” a spokesperson said.

“It appears that a car went on fire in the drive though area.”

The spokesperson added there didn’t appear to have been any injuries caused.

“However, we would appeal to local residents to close all doors and windows as we tackle the blaze,” he added.

The spokesmen said they expect to be at the scene for a number of hours.