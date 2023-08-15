Fire crews battle massive blaze at Kildare McDonald’s after car bursts into flames

People can be seen looking on as thick black smoke and flames billowed through the iconic McDonald’s Golden Arches sign.

Kildare Fire Service are currently battling a huge fire at a McDonald’s in Newbridge, Co Kildare, after a car burst into flames in the drive-through area.

Footage of the blaze that has been widely circulated online shows thick, black smoke pouring from the restaurant on Moorefield Road in the town.as fire crews aim high pressure hoses at the fire.

The blaze which broke out shortly before noon caused severe disruption in the busy shopping area of the Co Kildare town as roads were closed off.

McDonald’s said all their staff and customers were evacuated safely.

A number of fire engines were at the scene along with a water tanker in bid to extiguished the fire which eventually gutted the entire building.

One eye-witness told the Sunday World how a white car using the drive-through caught fire with the flames quickly spreading to the building.

A spokesperson confirmed that three appliances are currently at the scene.

“We have three units, from Athy, Newbridge and Portlaoise,” a spokesperson said.

“It appears that a car went on fire in the drive though area.”

The spokesperson added there didn’t appear to have been any injuries caused.

“However, we would appeal to local residents to close all doors and windows as we tackle the blaze he added.

The spokesmen said they expect to be at the scene for a number of hours.

McDonald’s said in a statement: “Our Newbridge restaurant in County Kildare closed on Tuesday afternoon after a serious fire started at the site. The Fire & Emergency Services are still in attendance at the scene and working to contain the fire. Our crew and customers were safely evacuated, with no reported injuries. The restaurant will remain closed until further notice.”