Fire causes damage near Dublin asylum seeker camp after intense stand-off

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has condemned the violent scenes at a makeshift camp for asylum seekers in Dublin city centre on Friday night.

Mr Varadkar described the protests that took place as "malign opportunism" that cannot be tolerated in a statement issued to Independent.ie on Saturday.

“I condemn this violence unreservedly. It is malign opportunism. A tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation. The gardaí are carrying out an investigation. We cannot tolerate actions such as this," Mr Varadkar said.

Gardaí responded to a fire following a protest in Dublin city centre last night.

A number of asylum seekers had set up a makeshift camp in a laneway on Upper Sandwith Street, which attracted a demonstration between opposing groups.

There was a significant garda presence in place to police the situation which lasted some time.

Members of An Garda Síochána formed a line and stood between the two groups in an attempt to separate them.

However, after the demonstration had ended, emergency services were alerted to a fire at the site.

Aftermath scenes on Dublin's Sandwith Street today Photo: Fergal Phillips — © Fergal Phillips

A garda spokesperson said as the groups involved dispersed, “some furniture and wooden pallets were set alight in a nearby lane way”.

“No one was injured,” the spokesperson said.

Videos circulating online show protesters chanting “immigrants are welcome here” in response to some anti-immigrant rhetoric by opposing groups.

“Gardaí attended following reports of a protest/demonstration involving two groups of people in the Sandwith Street area of Dublin 2 on the evening of Friday 12th May, 2023,” the spokesperson said.

A man, aged in his 30s, was later arrested under the Public Order Act.

He has since been charged to appear before Dublin District Court later this month.

On Twitter, Justice Minister Simon Harris said: "Utterly appalling & unacceptable scenes in Sandwith Street last night. Everyone in this country has a right to be safe. The right to protest is never a right to endanger or intimidate."

A spokesperson for the Department of Equality and Integration said it is working “intensively” to secure further accommodation.

“The Department deplores any violent incidents or intimidation towards international protection applicants, and officials are liaising with An Garda Siochána on the matter,” the spokesperson said.

“The Department hopes to deliver significant capacity in the coming weeks to alleviate the shortages being experienced presently. In the meantime, work is also ongoing to increase support for those who are without accommodation.”