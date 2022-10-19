Fine Gael TD wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'
Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team
Fine Gael TD says he wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'
Today's Headlines
'six shots' | Kinahan gangster David Byrne suffered ‘catastrophic’ injuries in Regency Hotel attack, court hears
High life | CAB found Kinahan pal living rent-free life of luxury in Dublin mansion
'I was wrong' | Dublin TD Josepha Madigan apologises ‘for offence caused’ by Creeslough tragedy tweet
appalling | Man (21) who fled to Ireland after fatal knife attack in the UK is convicted of murder
'Surveillance' | Gardaí accused of falsely flagging family photos as cases of ‘the worst type of crime’
UPDATED | Regency Hotel gunman said ‘I couldn’t see him’, witness tells Gerry Hutch trial
New look | Coleen Rooney wears €1,300 Balenciaga shirt ahead of Wagatha Christie TV series
CRIME WORLD | Episode 170: The dramatic opening to the murder trial of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch
big blow | Injury list causing headache for Andy Farrell ahead of squad announcement for November Tests
'Angry' | Gráinne Seoige says 'so many women are suffering’ with menopause in new TG4 documentary