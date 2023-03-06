Fine Gael TD spends two nights on UHL hospital trolley after being rushed to A&E

The Clare TD said he had to cancel some constituency appointments today as he “spent the last couple of nights lying on a trolley” in the emergency department at University Hospital Limerick.

A Fine Gael TD spent two nights on a hospital trolley after being rushed to his local emergency department complaining of shortness of breath.

Joe Carey was taken to University Hospital Limerick on Saturday evening after he began to struggle to breathe.

In a comment posted on Facebook, the four-term TD thanked hospital staff who have been caring for him since he was admitted.

“I was admitted on Saturday evening by ambulance from my home. It followed a period of about 30 minutes when I just couldn’t breathe,” he said.

“This never happened before and there is a battery of tests lined up for me.

“It appears to be an infection in my lung which is ironic - as I had given up the cigarettes 26 days ago today,” he added.

Mr Carey said he is “getting great care despite being on a trolley” and thanked all the nurses, doctors, porters, catering and cleaning staff for “their kindness and help”.

He also thanked the “simply amazing” ambulance crew for “their professionalism and care”.

Mr Carey said he hoped to out of hospital “before too long” but he is continuing to undergo tests today to establish what could be the cause of his breathing difficulties.

The long serving Fine Gael TD was first elected to the Dáil in 2007 and has successfully contested every General Election since.

He previous served as a councillor on Clare County Council and got the highest ever vote in the county’s local elections at the time.

Mr Carey’s father Donal was also a TD for Clare and served in the Dáil for 20 years up to 2002.