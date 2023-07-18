Fine Gael senator pays tribute to his mum who died just a week after his wedding

“She was the most loving, kind, caring and thoughtful mum that anyone could ask for”

Senator John McGahon has paid a touching tribute to his mother Mary who died just one week after he was married.

The Louth Fine Gael representative said his “beautiful mother Mary lost her brave battle with cancer last night”, in a social media post.

“She was the most loving, kind, caring and thoughtful mum that anyone could ask for,” he wrote.

“She sadly passed just one week after this photo was taken at my wedding.

“I will treasure this photo forever.”

Mr McGahon tied the knot with wife Áine in Castle Leslie in Monaghan on July 9. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was among the guests in attendance.

Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee was among those who offered condolences. She wrote: “I’m very sorry to hear this John. What a fabulous photo to have with your mum on your wedding day. May she rest in peace.

Senator McGahon has recently been highlighting how terminally ill patients in Louth and Meath are not getting the same end-of-life care as people in other parts of the country due to a postcode lottery.

He had raised the issue in the Seanad last month to show how palliative care patients in Louth and Meath are being discriminated against compared to other counties.

Senator McGahon tabled a debate in the Seanad with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on palliative care services in the North East.

During the debate, he informed the minister that public health nurses in Louth and Meath were not being used to administer palliative care treatments to patients, despite this being the case in other counties.

He said this has a knock-on effect and effectively ensures that patients who have a terminal illness are having to go on a waiting list for palliative care.

“Patients requiring palliative care and end-of-life services are limited in time and have, for the most, endured arduous episodes of treatment, surgery, and recovery,” he said.