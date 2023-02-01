Fine Gael cllr claims generations of people living in council houses who ‘never worked’

Aisling Moran said people who are working all day are paying for others who she claimed are “not genuine” and living in low rent council homes.

A Fine Gael councillor has controversially claimed that generations of people are living in council houses who don’t deserve them.

Laois based Cllr Aisling Moran claims there are “an awful lot” of local people living in council houses who “never worked, their parents never worked and their children will never work”.

The controversial comments were first reported in the Leinster Express.

She said that working people need to be looked after and also refused to withdraw the controversial remarks made during the January meeting of Laois County Council.

“People are getting up at six in the morning, dropping their kids off at creche, getting back at 7pm and hardly able to see their kids.

"These people are working day and night and not able to afford to buy their own house. They are over the [housing income] threshold,”

“There are a number of people, not all, who aren’t working, never worked, their parents never worked, and their children will never work and they’re sitting at home, and the people who are going to work are paying for their house, their fuel allowance and everything else, it has to change.

“There are people in council houses who need every bit of help they can get and they are genuine.

"But there are an awful lot of people who are not genuine and living in council houses. We need to look after the people who are getting up for work,” she said.

Cllr Moran, who was elected in 2019 after her father retired, made the remarks after she called on the council not to sell council homes to tenants who were in a position to buy them out.

“I’m saying that the council keep their houses. I can’t understand why we are selling our housing stock and going into 20 year leases with housing bodies. In 20 years time we will have no stock, it will all be rented from approved housing bodies,” she added.

“If someone is in a position to buy, then the local authority can help them purchase a house but not the one they're in, another one”.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, asked Cllr Moran to withdraw her remarks, but she refused to do so.

The Leinster Express reported that his party colleague Cllr Paschal McEvoy said that people are not left on Jobseekers allowance for long periods but have to do courses.

“I could name 20 people,” Cllr Moran replied which sparked an argument between both councillors.

Chairperson Cllr Thomasina Connell told them to “take it outside”.