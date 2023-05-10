Financial support for Direct Provision families falls ‘shamefully short’

‘They’ll pretend they’re not available if they’re invited to a birthday party or if they’re invited to go to the cinema’

Families in Direct Provision have not seen their welfare payments rise in five years, which has had a profound impact on children in the system, it has been revealed.

The Children’s Rights Alliance said financial support for children in Direct Provision falls “shamefully short” of the bare minimum.

Accommodation, food and medical care are provided for free to people living in the State’s support for people whose applications for international protection are being processed.

However, they are given little money to spend on other day to day items including shampoo and personal intimate items.

“Their families only receive €29.10 per week [in child benefit] to support them and that’s in contrast to other children on welfare payments,” Children’s Right Alliance CEO Tanya Ward told Newstalk.

“So, if you are over 12 and your parent is in receipt of Jobseekers’ Allowance or supplementary welfare assistance, your parent would be €50 per week and they get child benefit.”

“They’ll often try and hide the fact that they’re in Direct Provision,” Ms Ward added.

“They’ll pretend they’re not available if they’re invited to a birthday party or if they’re invited to go to the cinema.

“The other bit that really gets to me when I talk to young people in Direct Provision is the impact even on their personal needs - like having the right shampoo, having personal intimate items, the kind of things you need particularly if you’re a growing teenager.”

The Alliance is holding a panel event on financial support for children in Direct Provision and has urged the Government to boost payments in this year’s budget.

Newstalk said the Department for Integration has been contacted for comment.