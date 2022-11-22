File to be sent to DPP on murders of two innocent people in botched Dublin gangland hit

Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an incident on Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun

A file in relation to the murder of two innocent people in a botched gangland shooting in north Dublin five years ago is expected to be submitted to the DPP in early 2023.

A brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Tuesday heard the Garda investigation into the double murder of Antoinette Corbally (47) and Clinton Shannon (30) in Ballymun on August 16, 2017 is ongoing.

Both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an incident on Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun where Ms Corbally’s brother, Derek Devoy, is believed to have been the intended target of a gangland hit.

Derek ‘Bottler’ Devoy

Ms Corbally, a mother of six from St Brendan’s Road, Drumcondra, was hit in the head and torso in the hallway of a house belonging to a relative at Balbutcher Drive at around 4pm.

Mr Shannon, a locksmith from Lincoln Hall, Applewood, Swords, Co Dublin, had been sitting in a car parked outside the house when he was shot in the neck and chest.

Detective Inspector Jim McDermott of Ballymun garda station, who is leading the investigation, told the coroner, Aisling Gannon, that the court had been incorrectly informed during a previous sitting in May that a file on the case had already been submitted to the DPP

“That was inaccurate,” said Det Insp McDermott.

However, he said he expected the file would be completed and forwarded to the DPP early next year.

Det Insp McDermott said both families were aware of the progress of the investigation.

It is understood Mr Deveoy was being targeted because of his role in a feud with a local criminal gang.

Mr Shannon had pulled up in the vehicle outside the house on Balbutcher Drive at around 4pm just before the attack.

Ms Corbally's pregnant daughter, Andrea, who was 18 at the time was injured after a bullet grazed her, while another victim, Brian Moran, was treated in the Mater Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Det Insp McDermott applied for and was granted a further adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the two deaths.

Ms Gannon adjourned the inquest until May 25, 2023.