Figures show Dublin City Council issued just one dog fouling fine in last three years

The number of fines issued has continued to decline since 2016

Dublin City council have handed out just one dog fouling fine within the last three years.

New figures released to Green Party councillor and former Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu show that since 2019 only one fine was handed down.

“There are lots of responsible people who bin their dog’s foul, but you don’t have to walk too far in your local park or, in the case of many of my constituents, out your front door to see there are many people who don’t clean up after their dogs,” she said.

“Dog foul is a longstanding problem across the city. Not only is it unsightly, but it presents a risk to human health, given that it can contain harmful bacteria such as E-coli and parasites like roundworm."

“If the council is struggling to issue fines to repeat offenders, we must give them tools to make it easier,” she suggested.

She has called on the council to implement DNA testing on dog foul to help identify the dog owners who are not cleaning up after their pets.

“Litter wardens are patrolling our parks and amenity areas where there is evidence of ongoing fouling, but it’s very difficult to pinpoint blame in a park where there are multiple dogs and owners.

“That’s why I would recommend DCC follow the lead of Leitrim County Council and introduce DNA testing to help identify offenders who fail to pick up their dog waste – a solution that was discussed in the previous council term and a motion was passed for it, but management never enacted it.”

Figures show that only four fines were handed out in 2018. During 2017, 23 fines were issued with 78 fines issued in 2016.