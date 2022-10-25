Fianna Fáil TD defends visiting gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison

Éamon Ó Cuív said he regularly visits prisoners detained for republican terrorist activities and he ‘doesn’t deal with gangland criminals’

Mr Ó Cuív admitted he visited the former Sinn Féin councillor when he was imprisoned on the republican wing of Portlaoise Prison for a vicious attack which included waterboarding his victim.

During an interview on Galway Bay FM, he said he regularly visits prisoners detained for republican terrorist activities and said he “doesn’t deal with gangland criminals”.

“I've never visited them and I have no connection with them but I'm sure other people are doing great work with them.

"The work I do is mainly concentrated on the Republican movement and Republican prisoners and I've been doing that work openly for years and I think there has been very good practical results from that work and one that in my view has saved a lot of lives,” he said.

Éamon Ó Cuív

Dowdall was not in prison for terrorist activities rather he was imprisoned because he and his father tortured a man they believed was trying to defraud them.

They were apprehended when gardaí found footage of the attack which they recorded on a mobile phone.

Mr Ó Cuív said “everyone was blindsided” when it emerged Dowdall was involved in the most notorious gangland murder in State history.

Dowdall admitted in court he was involved in facilitating the Regency Hotel murder of Liam Byrne which led to 18 retaliation murders.

Dowdall has since turned State witness and is expected to testify in the on going trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

“As far as I know, the prison authorities had been preparing him for release and remember prisoners are normally released, there's every few prisoners that won't get released, and what you work towards is making sure they don't get involved in criminal activity again and lead useful lives and education is a big part of that,” he said.

"It is in that context that I was asked to visit Jonathan Dowdall as he had been an E-wing prisoner,” he added.

Mr Ó Cuív said he and Dowdall discussed “mundane” issues such as prison conditions and the criminal’s release.