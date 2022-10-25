Fianna Fáil TD defend visiting gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison
Éamon Ó Cuív said he regularly visits prisoners detained for republican terrorist activities and he ‘doesn’t deal with gangland criminals’
Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív has defended his decision to visit gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall in prison.
Mr Ó Cuív admitted he visited the former Sinn Féin councillor when he was imprisoned on the republican wing of Portlaoise Prison for a vicious attack which included waterboarding his victim.
During an interview on Galway Bay FM, he said he regularly visits prisoners detained for republican terrorist activities and said he “doesn’t deal with gangland criminals”.
“I've never visited them and I have no connection with them but I'm sure other people are doing great work with them.
"The work I do is mainly concentrated on the Republican movement and Republican prisoners and I've been doing that work openly for years and I think there has been very good practical results from that work and one that in my view has saved a lot of lives,” he said.
Dowdall was not in prison for terrorist activities rather he was imprisoned because he and his father tortured a man they believed was trying to defraud them.
They were apprehended when gardaí found footage of the attack which they recorded on a mobile phone.
Mr Ó Cuív said “everyone was blindsided” when it emerged Dowdall was involved in the most notorious gangland murder in State history.
Dowdall admitted in court he was involved in facilitating the Regency Hotel murder of Liam Byrne which led to 18 retaliation murders.
Dowdall has since turned State witness and is expected to testify in the on going trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.
“As far as I know, the prison authorities had been preparing him for release and remember prisoners are normally released, there's every few prisoners that won't get released, and what you work towards is making sure they don't get involved in criminal activity again and lead useful lives and education is a big part of that,” he said.
"It is in that context that I was asked to visit Jonathan Dowdall as he had been an E-wing prisoner,” he added.
Mr Ó Cuív said he and Dowdall discussed “mundane” issues such as prison conditions and the criminal’s release.
Today's Headlines
concern | Gardai concerned for safety of missing Sligo brothers Callan and Kraig Larkin
eggciting times | Kerry Katona freezes eggs as she doesn’t want to ‘rob’ fiancé of becoming a dad
'Difficulty' | Killer Patrick Quirke’s murder conviction appeal delayed at last minute
'innocent victim' | Face of man (60) who died after Dublin assault as gardaí launch murder probe
Horrific | Man (20s) charged over stabbing of pregnant woman in Templemore, Co Tipperary
crack down | Three people arrested in Co Limerick in major garda operation
Last call | Pubs in Ireland can serve until 12.30am and clubs can open till 6am under new rules
Maur than friends | Secret snap of Maura Higgins kissing Joey Essex sparks romance rumours
FALLOUT: Week One in review as Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch faces murder charge over the Regency Attack
Legal disputes | TV presenter Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh’s personal injury case against RTE is struck out