Fianna Fáil senator hits out at Christmas lights in Dublin when ‘it’s not even Halloween’

Senator Timmy Dooley asked “who’s paying” for the lights on Twitter. ‘So much for an energy crises!’

A Fianna Fáil politician has lashed out at the Christmas lights already being strung up in Dublin city centre.

"It’s not even Halloween yet and the Christmas lights are going up in Dublin,” Senator Timmy Dooley tweeted.

"So much for an energy crises!”

The Senator asked “who’s paying” for the energy bill the festive decorations will rack up.

The response on Twitter turned back on the Senator himself, with some users asking the politician to “do something about it.”

"Don’t cancel Christmas!” another said.

The calls come as Green Party Eamon Ryan faced backlash last month for failing to rule out whether Christmas lights would be effected by energy cuts and costs this winter.

The Minister said it the lights are an issue the Government “will come back to” closer to Christmas.

"Leave our Christmas lights alone,” a Dublin Councillor told Eamon Ryan in a letter.

"The energy crisis is impacting everyone and our most vulnerable are bearing the brunt so why remove Christmas cheer from the streets of Dublin?" she said.

"As you draft guidelines and directives to deal with our energy crisis, I'm asking you to leave our Christmas lights alone."