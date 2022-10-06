Fianna Fáil senator hits out at Christmas lights in Dublin when ‘it’s not even Halloween’
Senator Timmy Dooley asked “who’s paying” for the lights on Twitter. ‘So much for an energy crises!’
A Fianna Fáil politician has lashed out at the Christmas lights already being strung up in Dublin city centre.
"It’s not even Halloween yet and the Christmas lights are going up in Dublin,” Senator Timmy Dooley tweeted.
"So much for an energy crises!”
The Senator asked “who’s paying” for the energy bill the festive decorations will rack up.
It’s not even Halloween yet and the Christmas lights are going up in Dublin - so much for an energy crises! #whospaying pic.twitter.com/KAeMRURrwK— Timmy Dooley (@timmydooley) October 4, 2022
The response on Twitter turned back on the Senator himself, with some users asking the politician to “do something about it.”
"Don’t cancel Christmas!” another said.
The calls come as Green Party Eamon Ryan faced backlash last month for failing to rule out whether Christmas lights would be effected by energy cuts and costs this winter.
The Minister said it the lights are an issue the Government “will come back to” closer to Christmas.
"Leave our Christmas lights alone,” a Dublin Councillor told Eamon Ryan in a letter.
"The energy crisis is impacting everyone and our most vulnerable are bearing the brunt so why remove Christmas cheer from the streets of Dublin?" she said.
"As you draft guidelines and directives to deal with our energy crisis, I'm asking you to leave our Christmas lights alone."
Today's Headlines
'Life-changing' | Meath Lotto player bags €8.9m National Lottery jackpot
Massacre | Thailand attack: Former cop kills 38, including 22 children at daycare centre
Savage shooting | Sean Fox murder probe will look at ‘Irish Republic drug-dealer links’, says ex-senior PSNI man
horror attack | Man (30s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley at Co Kerry cemetery
arrest warrant | Irish woman wanted in UK suspected of assisting bathtub murderer Michael Foran
mass shooting | Thai cops say more than 30 people have been killed in a shooting at a childcare centre
Love Machine | Nadine Coyle ‘inundated with messages’ after joining celebrity dating app Raya
mass shooting | Thai police name suspect in daycare massacre as 24 children reportedly killed
Notorious paedo Francis Mitchell driven from home by large crowd in Co Tyrone
unstoppable | ‘Ustoppelig’ – Time to turn to Norwegian as words run out to describe Erling Haaland