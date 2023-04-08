Fiancée of teen (19) killed in bus tragedy says ‘I just need my Martin home’

A number of bouquets and tributes have since been left at the scene of last Thursday’s incident.

A Longford teenager who was knocked down and killed after being struck by a bus just three weeks before his wedding will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old Martin McDonnell was fatally injured as he walked along Longford town’s Convent Road on Thursday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but were unable to save the young man’s life.

A number of bouquets and tributes have since been left at the scene of last Thursday’s incident.

Among those included a picture of Martin and his fianceé Shirley and a keyring emblazoned with the name ‘The Boss’.

Alongside Shirley, the young Longford man is survived by his parents Willie and Patricia, his brothers and sisters Shane, Amy, Brandon, Willie, Helen, Melissa, Bridget, Abbie, Caroline, Mary, Queva, Andrew, Michael, Simon, John, extended family and friends.

His death notice on rip.ie reads: “Martin died tragically, on Thursday 6th April, 2023. He is predeceased by his brother Ciaran and uncle Patrick.

“Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, N39 P0E8, on Monday 10th from 4pm, followed with removal to St. Mel's Cathedral, for prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 11th at 11am, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery.”

A whole host of tributes have since been paid to the Longford man, including from his fianceé Shirley Dempsey who told of how the pair had been due to get married in three weeks time.

Martin McDonnell

“You were my whole life,” she said.

“I’d give my life just to have you back. I just can’t come to terms that God took you away from me and I will never understand why.

“All we had was each other and you told me that everyday. We were going to the north in three weeks to get married and were going to keep it a secret until the day.”

Earlier today, Shirley released pictures of what her tragic fiance will be dressed in ahead of Tuesday’s funeral.

“I got you your clothes today,” she poignantly wrote alongside a picture of a grey Nike tracksuit and t-shirt.

“These are the ones your going to be wearing for your final journey.

“I just want everything to be perfect for you. I know it will because I’ll make sure it will be. I can’t cope anymore, I just need my Martin home.”

The late Mr McDonnell’s sister, Helen also took to social media and said she had been left numbed at the news. “My poor brother Martin, he didn’t deserve this,” she wrote.

Floral tributes left at the scene

Those words come barely a year after Martin delivered a moving eulogy at his older brother Ciaran’s funeral after he died following a single vehicle road crash outside Granard, Co Longford.

“I don’t even know where to start,” he told mourners at the time. “Our hearts are broken into pieces. You were one of a kind and you were my best friend.”

He said despite the enormity of the past few days, the memory of his late brother would continue to live on. “I promise you I will do you proud,” he added.

“You are my hero and I will always love you. You were simply the best. You will be missed and you will always be in our hearts.”

Gardaí are, in the meantime, continuing to try and piece together the circumstances that led up to last Thursday’s tragic events.

A full garda forensic collision investigation was completed on Friday with investigators who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.