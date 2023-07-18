Feuding loyalists setting up cops for murder in return for prison protection from New IRA

It is understood the crime gang – lead by Adrian Price – have reached out to the dissident group offering intelligence on serving cops

Real UFF boss Adrian Price has been holed up in east Belfast

Feuding loyalists are setting up cops for murder in return for jailhouse protection from the New IRA, a source has claimed.

The Sunday World can reveal details of an alleged dirty deal struck by the self-styled Real UFF and the organisation behind the attempted murder of top cop DCI John Caldwell.

A number of Real UFF members are behind bars awaiting trial on a series of charges relating to the near three-month feud which has ripped through Newtownards, the Ards Peninsula and north Down.

A number of gang members have been accepted on to the loyalist wing in Maghaberry but a small group remains on the committal wing among the general prison population.

There are concerns they are vulnerable to attack, particularly by a gang from the travelling community who have already targeted one Real UFF member while on remand.

It is understood the crime gang – lead by Adrian Price – have reached out to the dissident group offering intelligence on serving cops in return for behind-bars protection.

And it is believed the dissident group has accepted.

Ironically the move comes as women on the West Winds estate in Newtownards have lodged a complaint with the Policing Board and Chief Constable Simon Byrne that the PSNI has not adequately protected the community while the feud has raged around them.

The Sunday World also understands a file is being compiled for submission to the Police Ombudsman claiming the PSNI is protecting agents and informants within the Real UFF.

A source close to protest group North Down Women Against Drug Gangs, who organised a protest march in the town last Monday, said they believed cops were protecting agents within the group.

“It is the belief of the group that police agents are running the Real UFF, and senior PSNI command on behalf of Special Branch are shielding them from arrest and charge.

“These issues aren’t going away and the PSNI will be held accountable if anything happens or someone is hurt by this gang.”

The contact said despite alleged police protection Price’s mob were seeking protection from dissidents.

“They are linking up with the New IRA offering intelligence on local uniform officers in exchange for protection in jail.

“I’m not sure what’s worse, getting into bed with the New IRA or setting up police officers for attack.

“The women aren’t letting this go and someone, somewhere, in the PSNI is going to have to be held accountable.”

Two gang members are said to be currently under the protection of the dissidents. Other gang members who have already been moved to the main prison are also susceptible to attack but it is understood support among loyalist prisoners is split between the Real UFF and North Down UDA.

Sources have told us the Real UFF has sold its soul to the devil and is offering information on officers’ movements, where they live and their contact details.

They have even offered safe houses for New IRA operatives should they mount an attack in north Down.

Gang members claim they have been gathering intel on PSNI officers. Neighbourhood cops have been in regular contact with Price’s mob throughout the feud. They regularly monitor activity in and around the gang’s base at Weavers Grange.

“They (cops) are easy pickings,” said our source. “They are there to keep the peace and there is regular contact on a face-to-face basis.

“They (Real UFF ) are stabbing these people in the back, neighbourhood cops are the only buffer between them and North Down UDA.”

Our source said they were guilty of the ultimate betrayal and that they had “crossed a line”.

“There is no going back from this, getting into bed with the dissys is a red line. Loyalists attacking cops is one thing but shopping them to the New IRA is like doing a deal with the devil.

“They can’t call themselves loyalists, no loyalist would work with dissidents, definitely not the New IRA.”

Price and his gang have become increasingly isolated. Despite bullish clams that they have no intention of bowing to pressure in the face of repeated attacks and threats from a faction in North Down UDA, headed by veteran Dickie Barry, support has all but evaporated.

Price fled his Newtownards bolt-hole within weeks of the start of the feud in April. He has been holed up in east Belfast under the protection of a known organised crime boss.

He has recently been spotted in Seymour Hill close to Dunmurry on the outskirts of south Belfast but will find no comfort there as UDA Chief Jackie McDonald has made it clear he is not welcome on his patch.

“The fact Price has had to look to the New IRA for protection says it all, he has no support within mainstream loyalism,” said our source.

Local opposition on the ground took the shape of a 600-strong protest march to Weavers Grange last Monday evening.

Restrictions were placed on a larger proposed parade involving up to 16 bands when the Parades Commission barred it from entering the West Winds estate.

The protest came after the Real UFF threatened to shoot any women and children coming into Weavers Grange.