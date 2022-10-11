Fermanagh man Frank McCaughey (29) reunited with family after going missing in July
Frank McCaughey (29) was reunited with his family this week after months with no contact.
A Fermanagh man has been found safe and well after going missing in July.
The Enniskillen man was reported missing in Denmark over the summer and was later spotted in Germany.
It was confirmed by Frank’s brother Conán today that he had been found and was resting and recuperating at home.
In a Facebook post, his sister Niamh said: “My brother Frank McCaughey has finally been located and reunited with our family.
“Thank you so much to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and messages of support and kindness during a very difficult time, we are incredibly grateful.
“We will now catch up on some long overdue family time while Frank settles back in, thanks for your understanding.”
