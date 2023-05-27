Fears Tallaght feud could explode after child’s grave smashed and set on fire

Shocking attack happened in Bohernabreena Cemetery near Tallaght on ThursdayDetectives believe the incident is linked to a simmering dispute in the area

Screengrab shows aftermath of child's grave being smashed and set alight in cemetery

There are fears of a major escalation of violence linked to a south Dublin feud after a child's grave was smashed up and set on fire.

The shocking attack happened in Bohernabreena Cemetery near Tallaght on Thursday of this week.

Footage of the aftermath shows a headstone smashed up on the ground and damaged by fire while floral tributes to the innocent child were also destroyed.

Detectives believe the incident is directly linked to a simmering dispute in the Tallaght area which in recent weeks has seen one botched shooting as well shots fired at a house in front of young children.

A source told Independent.ie: "There have been a number of serious incidents and there are now genuine concerns that somebody will be seriously injured or worse in the coming days.

"Gardaí are already aware of threats being made on social media in response to the vandalism and the matter is being treated very seriously.

"It also shows the calibre of people involved that the grave of a young child could be desecrated in such a way."

The family of the child whose grave was targeted are not suspected of any involvement in the feuding.

A garda spokesman confirmed that enquiries into the incident are continuing.

"Gardaí received report of an incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Bohernabreena area of Tallaght, Co Dublin at approximately 7pm yesterday, Thursday, 25th of May 2023.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing," the spokesman said.

Gardaí believe the grave was targeted by associates of a young criminal who was the target of a shooting in the Tallaght area on Tuesday of last week.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was rammed off a bike before several shots were fired at him but he avoided serious injury.

CCTV footage shows shots being fired at a house in west Dublin

He is also the chief suspect in the knife murder of innocent teenager Reece Cullen (17) in 2017 - a killing not related to the current dispute.

The young man was arrested over the teen's murder but denied any involvement and has never been charged in relation to the crime.

In a suspected retaliation attack for last week's shooting, shots were fired at a house in the Tallaght area last Sunday morning, May 21.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the shooter arriving at the scene on an electric bike at around 11am.

The masked man then stops in front of the house and unzips his tracksuit top to produce a handgun.

He then fumbles the weapon for a number of seconds before cocking the gun, aiming it at the house, and letting off a number of shots.

Shockingly, the footage shows two young children on bikes passing by the scene at the time of the shooting.

As he flees the area two other kids can be seen running across a green yards away.

A petrol bomb attack on a house in the area earlier this month is also believed to be linked to the feuding.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to the incidents to contact them.