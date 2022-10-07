Fears of fatalities as dozens ‘seriously injured’ in petrol station explosion in Donegal

He said a major rescue operation was underway and that people trapped within the building behind the petrol station had been making contact with those on the outside

The scene of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal

A number of people are “seriously injured” after a massive explosion destroyed a petrol station in Co Donegal.

The incident happened at the Applegreen Service Station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough just after 3pm.

A number of apartments have also been severely damaged in the explosion.

Rescue efforts are underway to try save several people who are understood to still be trapped inside.

Letterkenny University Hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as they deal with the situation amid fears of fatalities in the wake of the shocking tragedy.

They are treating a number of people for injuries sustained in the blast.

One source said: “There are fears of fatalities. A lot of people are unaccounted for.”

Local TD Joe McHugh, who is at the scene this evening, said locals are “trying to do their best. It’s a horrible waiting game”.

Sinn Fein Deputy Leader and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said there is a “very very dark cloud” over the area in the wake of the tragedy.

He said a major rescue operation was underway and that people trapped within the building behind the petrol station had been making contact with those on the outside.

“Everybody is just holding on and hoping they can make contact with their loved ones inside the building. Emergency services are working tirelessly to get them out. Locals were helping, trying to free them, but now the building is cordoned off and emergency services are working,” he added.

Independent Cllr. John O’Donnell, who is on the scene, told the Sunday World that a number of people are seriously injured following the explosion.

RTE are reporting that up to 30 people may have been injured in the blast. The building consists of a petrol station, busy shop, deli and post office. It’s understood the area was extremely busy at the time.

A major emergency response operation is underway and a number of people were airlifted to hopsital.

The Irish Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue are also on the scene.

Gardai have asked road users to avoid travelling through the area.

In a statement Gardai said that they are “currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident at Creeslough, Co Donegal.”

“An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes.”

The National Ambulance Service has also asked drivers to avoid the area.

“A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible.”

Roads into the village have been cordoned off, as a massive operation to clear the debris has begun.

The explosion resulted in the collapse of part of the building which contains apartments.

A number of cars were also damaged as a result of falling debris.

In a statement, Applegreen said: “Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal. Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident.”

A Major Emergency Plan has been sparked at Letterkenny University Hospital as a result of the explosion.

It is understood that a number of injured people and are now being treated at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said "Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention.

"The hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.

"We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NOW doc service in the first instance.

"NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands."

A worker in the Coffee Pod, a café located just across the road from the petrol station, said they heard "a very loud explosion" but had no idea what had occurred until they "saw the state" of the petrol station. Their premises was not damaged in the explosion and the worker said that there were numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.

Another local woman said: "It's just awful. We don't really know what happened because we're down at the opposite end of the town, but it doesn't look good.

"The whole is town is closed up, all the roads are blocked and there's nobody going nowhere. There's nowhere to go,” she added.