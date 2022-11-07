Fears for Irish tech staff amid reports of mass layoffs at Facebook’s parent company, Meta

Meta employs 6,000 people in Ireland

Meta is expected to announce job cuts this week — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fears are growing for more Irish tech jobs with reports that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is planning to embark on a major round of job cuts in the coming days.

Meta employs 6,000 people in Ireland, half of whom are staff.

The latest worrying job news follows Twitter’s decision last Friday to axe half its global workforce. Meanwhile payments firm Stripe – considered Ireland’s most important ever tech export to Silicon Valley – is letting go 14pc, or 1,000 workers, across its company.

However, it is feared that the move by Meta could be the largest in the recent spate of tech job cuts.

Irish Meta workers were said in recent days to have been braced for an announcement.

The Wall Street Journal last night reported that Meta is planning to begin the large-scale layoffs as early as Wednesday.

It said the layoffs are expected to affect many thousands of the company’s 87,000-strong global workforce.

Sources said company officials had already told employees to cancel non-essential travel beginning this week.

A spokesperson for Meta in Ireland would not comment on the Wall Street Journalreport last night but pointed to comments made last month by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

At that time he said: “In 2023, we're going to focus our investments on a small number of high-priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year.

"In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organisation than we are today.”

The company’s Irish operations include its international headquarters, its Clonee data centre, both in Dublin, and its ‘Reality Lab’ in Cork. It has already moved hundreds of staff into its new larger headquarters in Ballsbridge in Dublin 4.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is considered to be one of the four most important, large-scale tech multinationals in Ireland, alongside Google, Apple and Intel.

There is currently a wave of layoffs under way in tech multinationals here. Last week’s announcements by Twitter and Stripe are set to affect hundreds of employees here.

PayPal, with 2,000 staff, is laying off hundreds of people while Docusign, with 1,000 employees, has also signalled a shrinking workforce.

Coinbase has also let people go, while Apple is reportedly set to freeze new recruitment.

Indigenous tech ‘unicorn’ firms – companies with a valuation of over €1bn – have also announced job cuts in recent months, with Intercom, FlipDish and LetsGetChecked slimming down.

Mr Zuckerberg had previously warned that the company might downsize, telling staff during the summer: “Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.

“If I had to bet, I’d say that this might be one of the worst downturns we’ve seen in recent history.”

Having lost significant market share to TikTok, the company is currently trying to build products and services for the Metaverse, a virtual reality platform that Mr Zuckerberg claims will have over one billion people visiting regularly within a few years.

The jobs news comes exactly one year since Facebook changed its name to Meta. In that time, the company’s market value has declined by €624bn, or three quarters.