Father in cardiac arrest pulled from brink by ‘hero’ neighbours

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have survived. I’m here today because of the actions of people who are heroes.”

A man who returned from a 5k run and passed out in front of his wife would have died if not for ‘hero’ neighbours.

Johnathan Doherty (43) was a healthy father-of-two when he couldn’t shake pains in his left arm when arriving home from his jog.

A call to the ambulance confirmed he was having a heart attack before he lost consciousness.

“I got home, jumped in the shower and started getting pains in my left arm, I thought it was muscular from the run,” Johnathan said.

“I was trying to shake it off and couldn’t so I got into bed and called Claire, telling her I didn’t feel too well. I didn’t realise it was a massive heart attack that would lead to a cardiac arrest.

“Claire called the ambulance service, they ran through some of the symptoms and at the same time they put a call through to the first responders.”

Nearby, the Rougheens were about to leave home to head out on a cycle when they got the call.

The husband and wife attended the scene and quickly started CPR on Johnathan.

“They started CPR and did about 10 minutes, with two shocks of the defibrillator, which brought me back. The next strong memory I had was being in the back of an ambulance on the way to the Mater Hospital,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have survived. I’m here today because of the actions of people who are heroes.”

The father of two young children is now recovering with two stents in his heart since his brush with death in June.

He now plans to train as a first responder himself as he raises awareness on his experience.

Johnathan Doherty for the Restart a Heart campaign.

2,906 people suffered cardiac arrest outside a hospital in Ireland i n 2021 – 74% of which happened in the home, like Johnathan’s.

When an AED is used on someone going through cardiac arrest, their chance of survival rises by 48%, said Brigid Sinnott, the Chairperson of Restart a Heart Group and Resuscitation Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation.

“Your chances of survival rise by 48% once an AED is used on you,” said Brigid Sinnott, Chairperson, Restart a Heart Group and Resuscitation Manager with the Irish Heart Foundation.

“Restart a Heart Day encourages people to be aware of the steps that they can take to save a life: recognise cardiac arrest early, call for emergency help, perform CPR and get the nearest AED."

“There may be an element of fear but remember that with CPR and an AED, you can do no harm," she said.

Make yourself familiar with your nearest AED and do not be afraid to use it. If someone is unresponsive and not breathing normally, they need CPR and an AED,” she advised.

Ms Sinnott said there are four steps to saving a life: to check if the person is responding, call emergency services and listen to the instructions of the call takers, start compressions of the patient's chest at a speed of 100-120 per minute and at a depth of two inches and get an AED onto the chest as soon as possible.