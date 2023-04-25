Far right protestors picket home of TD Paul Murphy with his newborn baby inside

Mr Murphy and his partner Jess Spear recently welcomed their first baby, Juniper.

Protesters outside the home of TD Paul Murphy

Protesters targeted the home of Paul Murphy and his family on Monday evening.

The People Before Profit TD posted a photograph on Twitter showing a handful of people on the footpath outside his home carrying placards, with some reading: “Concerned Communities say NO.”

Writing on Twitter this evening, the TD said: “Far right protesting outside our home right now.

"We were literally preparing to give our newborn baby a bath.”

The protest, the latest in a series of protests targeting the homes of high-profile politicians, including government ministers, comes as TDs and senators can now claim up to €5,000 to improve security at their homes and constituency offices.