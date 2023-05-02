Far-right agitator Andy Heasman urges public to remove ‘porn’ books from Eason’s

Andy Heasman is a well-known far-right activist who was most recently pictured at an anti-immigration protest in Mullingar

Far-right agitator Andy Heasman has jumped on the book-banning bandwagon by encouraging people to go into Eason’s on Dublin’s O’Connell Street and remove books from the shelves.

Heasman has shared a video clip online where he complains that the a book written by author Juno Dawson - and others - are pornographic and should not be displayed for children.

In the clip, Heason narrates over video footage of the shop and images of the covers and inside pages of books including ‘The Puberty Book’, Let’s Talk About Sex’, ‘No Sex, No Sleep’, and ‘Raising the Transgender Child’

This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

After introducing himself, Heasman intones: “As you see I've just been sent some videos of Eason’s in O'Connell Street Dublin and he's after going inside and taking all these pictures of the books that are being (sic) on display in the children's section, in the Harry Potter section, in Eason’s, Dublin.

“They are displaying the Juno Dawson books that are supposed to be for adults. These are not for children, they're displaying adult content and they break the Children First Act 2015.”

He then encourages anyone “in the Dublin area who can go into this shop and take these books off the shelf and call the guards and report this as a crime against the Children First Act 2015.”

The Act he is referring to is defined as national guidance for the protection and welfare of children that sets out steps which should be taken to ensure that the child or young person is protected from harm.

Continuing his tirade, Heason adds: “These books are not for children.

"These books should not be on display for children for any reason whatsoever.

"It does not promote sex education, they promote porn. And us, as parents, we have to stand up and put a stop to this before it gets worse and our children (sic).”

He then signs off: “Erin go Brah. Thank you,” before adding, “take a look here at the small video clip that has been sent to me from inside of Eason’s.”

The shorter clip shows a man rummaging through the shelves of a book shop while exclaiming, “For the record, ‘This Book is Gay’, holding up a copy of the book, ‘Queer up’…It’s fu**ing disgraceful, it is. It’s in the Harry Potter section, we’re in the Harry Potter section.”

It follows protests last month that were staged by various groups outside Swords Library.

One group, who claimed to be from the Natural Women’s Council, Irish Education Alliance, Parents Rights Alliance and LFJI gathered to “object to some books” available in Fingal Libraries, including Juno Dawson's This Book is Gay.

A counter-protest by People Before Profit, was organised "in support of the LGBTQ+ community".

The groups objected to six titles including Dawson's book which has since been removed from the Children’s Books Ireland Pride Reading Guide.

Protests have taken place at Irish libraries

It was just the latest in a series of protests and incidents within public libraries across the country.

Through February and March a group of protesters arrived at the City Library in Cork, for five weeks in a row, demanding that Dawson's book be taken off the shelves.

A similar incident in Ashbourne Library in Meath recently saw a protestor ask a staff member who was the librarian responsible for bringing these books to the library.

In a video posted to Instagram, Juno Dawson, author of This Book is Gay, responded to the protests, including those at libraries in Ireland.

“I felt as a former teacher, that sex education for LGBTQ teenagers wasn’t very good,” the author explained.

“They weren’t learning anything they needed to keep them safe and healthy when in adult relationships so I wanted to address that with This Book is Gay.”

Along with This Book is Gay, Dawson is also the author of What’s The T?, Margot & Me and The Gender Games, some of which also faced a backlash.

The Sunday World has requested a comment from Eason’s.

Andy Heasman is a well-known far-right activist who was most recently pictured at an anti-immigration protest in Mullingar.

Last month, Irish-flag waving protestors, some of them hooded to hide their faces, blocked a bus carrying international protection applicants at Columb Barracks.

Heasman appeared in one clip standing outside the barracks claiming that protestors had been threatened by both gardaí and asylum seekers.

In March, Heasman was charged under public order legislation following a stand-off with gardai on St. Patrick’s Day.

He was one of approximately 50 anti-immigrant activists who were prevented by gardai from engaging in a planned demonstration at the parade.

Video subsequently shared by the group’s own activists show how, after the group’s movements were curtailed, Heasman ran up and down past members of the Public Order Unit shouting profanities at officers.

Cheered on by his group, Heasman continued to shout obscenities and goad officers until he was pursued on foot and attempted to flee.

Heasman was then arrested and led away as his supporters chanted: ‘You’ll never beat the Irish.”

Heasman is well known among those active in Ireland’s dwindling far right movement.

He previously served a two-month sentence in Castlerea Prison for refusing to wear a mask on a Bus Eireann bus during covid restrictions.

In July of 2020, he was on a bus in Ballyhaunis where he wore his mask like a hat and ignored requests to wear it properly.

Heasman pleaded not guilty to two charges under the Public Order Act on the same date when he refused to give his name and address to a garda.

He represented himself in court, but was accompanied by a 'McKenzie friend', former newspaper columnist John Waters.

Judge Lydon sentenced him to two months in prison for failing to provide his name and address and took the other charge into consideration.

Heasman was also a member of a group that repeatedly targeted the then Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s home in widely condemned anti-vaccination protests.

After the Covid restrictions were lifted, Heasman shifted the focus of his activities to protesting the arrivals of immigrants here.